NDA 1 2020 Admit Card: UPSC to Postpone NDA Exam 2020 Due to Corona Pandemic?

NDA 1 2020 Admit Card: Due to coronavirus outbreak, central and the state government has cancelled various recruitment exams including UPPCS 2020, UPPSC IES/ISS 2020, IBPS Clerk 2020, IBPS PO 2020 and others. As per trends, the searches for UPSC NDA 1 2020 Admit Card are very high because the UPSC NDA 1 2020 Exam is scheduled to be held on 19 April 2020. However, there is no update regarding the release of admit card and exam.

It is expected that the commission will release NDA 1 2020 Admit Card on its scheduled date. i.e. 3 weeks prior to the commencement of the exam that is around 29 March 2020. So, all candidates are hereby informed that keep visiting the official website of UPSC and Jagranjosh for latest updates.

This year, the commission has announced 418 vacancies for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 145th Course, and for the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2021. The selection of the candidates will be based on the written test and personality test. The SSB procedure consists of a two-stage Selection process- stage I and stage II. Only those candidates who clear the stage I are permitted to appear for stage 2.

UPSC NDA 1 2020 will be of objective type and carrying 900 Marks. Candidates must write the papers in their own hand. In no circumstances will they be allowed the help of a scribe to write answers for them.

