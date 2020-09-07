UPSC NDA Answer Key 2020 to release soon @upsc.gov.in, Check NDA & NA 1 and 2 Answer Key Release Date & Details Here

UPSC NDA 2 Answer Key 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to release soon UPSC NDA Answer Key 2020 on its website. All those candidates who appeared in the UPSC NDA & NA 1 and 2 Exam 2020 will be able to check UPSC NDA & NA 1 and 2 Answer Key 2020 on the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA & NA 1 and 2 Exam was held on 6 September 2020. Due to the present situation of COVID-19, the commission conducted the exam in two shifts.i.e. Morning (10 AM to 12 PM) and Evening (2 PM to 4.30).

As per media reports, UPSC NDA & NA 1 and 2 Answer Key 2020 PDF to be released on the official website tentatively in the second week of September 2020. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website of UPSC for latest updates.

What’s next?

All those who qualify in NDA & NA 1 and 2 Exam 2020 will be called for SSB Interview. The SSB Interview consists of two stages. i.e. Psychological Aptitude Test and Intelligence Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS). Candidates with Air Force as one of the choice would also undergo CPSS if they qualify SSB and are willing.

Based on Written and Interview, the UPSC NDA & NA 1 & 2 Final List to be released on the official website. The finally qualified candidates will be admitted to the training courses of Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 146th Course, and for the 108th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July 2021.

NDA Vacancies 2020

This exam was being to recruit 413 vacancies, out of which, 43 vacancies are for Naval Academy, 208 are for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 are for Air Force. According to the official notification, the number of Vacancies are provisional and may be changed depending on the availability of training capacity of National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy.