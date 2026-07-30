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NEET Admission 2026: Which Government College is best for AIR 25,000 to 35,000?

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 17:08 IST

Check out the list of government colleges offering MBBS and BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) admission under AIR 25,000 to 35,000. The list contains seats at different quotas, such as deemed/paid, employee state, All India and university-based quota. Based on the previous year's opening and closing ranks, students can analyze and estimate the admission chances for the 2026 cycle.

NEET Admission 2026: Which Government College is best for AIR 25,000 to 35,000?
NEET Admission 2026: Which Government College is best for AIR 25,000 to 35,000?

NEET UG Admission 2026: For admission to MBBS and BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) seats, the counseling process conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for NEET UG is expected to be completed by August 7, 2026. Till then, medical aspirants can check admission options based on their NEET UG scores. The official scorecard is released, offering students time to calculate and strategize their college preference. 

Candidates who have secured rank between AIR 25,000 to 35,000 can get into colleges like Kasturba Medical College, Manipal University, Symbiosis Medical College for Women, etc. To estimate their admission options based on the previous year's opening and closing ranks shared below. Candidates can also identify the different seat types offered for MBBS admission, such as deemed, paid, university, and All India quota. 

NEET Admission 2026: MBBS Colleges Under AIR 25,000 to 35,000 (Deemed and Employee State Quota) 

The table shared below offers a detailed insight into previous year Round 1 cutoff scores. For admission under AIR 25,000 to 35,000, candidates can get admission to deemed, paid and employee state quotas. The list shared below shares a detailed breakdown for general category candidates. 

As per the table, candidates can expect admission to Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Univ., Manipal, if they have secured ranks between 25089 and 29998. This can be taken as a benchmark for reserved category students. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Univ., Manipal

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

25089

29998

Symbiosis Medical College for Women, Pune

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

25104

29972

ESIC PGIMSR, Joka, Kolkata, WB

MBBS

Employees State Insurance Scheme (ESI)

26318

29394

ESIC Medical College, Gulbarga

MBBS

Employees State Insurance Scheme (ESI)

28063

28785

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Univ., Mangalore

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

29583

29583

NEET Admission 2026: BDS Colleges Under AIR 25,000 to 35,000 

The table shared below lists BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) seats in All India, Open Seat, and university-based quota. Under the university-specific quota, students who have finished their schooling or graduation in any of the central universities will receive a reservation quota. The percentage depends on university-specific reservations. For example, if a candidate is appearing for counseling under the Delhi University quota, they will get approximately 85% reservation during seat allocation. 

Under the listed colleges, Government Dental College, Alappuzha offers the most competitive seats followed by IMS BHU Dental, Varanasi. Check the opening and closing ranks shared below to determine the admission options in 2026. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Government Dental College, Alappuzha

BDS

All India

25136

26940

IMS BHU Dental, Varanasi

BDS

Open Seat Quota

25407

28834

Dental Institute, RIMS, Ranchi

BDS

All India

25494

26797

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi

BDS

Delhi University Quota

25533

26944

Burdwan Dental College & Hospital, Burdwan

BDS

All India

26201

26201

Tamilnadu Govt. D.C. & Hosp., Chennai

BDS

All India

26247

26247

Government Dental College & Hospital, Srinagar

BDS

All India

26423

27325

Goa Dental College & Hospital, Goa

BDS

All India

26541

29076

Govt. College of Dentistry, Indore

BDS

All India

26651

26651

Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed Dental College and Hospital, Aligarh

BDS

Open Seat Quota

26661

26661

Govt. Dental College & Hosp., Mumbai

BDS

All India

26768

26768

GDC, Pt. BDS Univ. of Health Sci., Rohtak

BDS

All India

26927

26927

Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

BDS

Open Seat Quota

27133

29779

Government Dental College Hyderabad

BDS

All India

28020

28020

Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College & Hospital, Kolkata

BDS

All India

28030

29896

M.G.D.C. & Hospital, Puducherry

BDS

All India

28091

28792

Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

BDS

Muslim Quota

28100

29216

Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed Dental College and Hospital, Aligarh

BDS

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota

28644

28644

Govt. Den. Coll. Dental Wing, Patiala

BDS

All India

28945

28945

Govt. Dental College & Hosp., Ahmedabad

BDS

All India

29211

29211

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 30, 2026, 17:08 IST

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