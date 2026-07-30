NEET Admission 2026: Which Government College is best for AIR 25,000 to 35,000?
Check out the list of government colleges offering MBBS and BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) admission under AIR 25,000 to 35,000. The list contains seats at different quotas, such as deemed/paid, employee state, All India and university-based quota. Based on the previous year's opening and closing ranks, students can analyze and estimate the admission chances for the 2026 cycle.
NEET UG Admission 2026: For admission to MBBS and BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) seats, the counseling process conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for NEET UG is expected to be completed by August 7, 2026. Till then, medical aspirants can check admission options based on their NEET UG scores. The official scorecard is released, offering students time to calculate and strategize their college preference.
Candidates who have secured rank between AIR 25,000 to 35,000 can get into colleges like Kasturba Medical College, Manipal University, Symbiosis Medical College for Women, etc. To estimate their admission options based on the previous year's opening and closing ranks shared below. Candidates can also identify the different seat types offered for MBBS admission, such as deemed, paid, university, and All India quota.
NEET Admission 2026: MBBS Colleges Under AIR 25,000 to 35,000 (Deemed and Employee State Quota)
The table shared below offers a detailed insight into previous year Round 1 cutoff scores. For admission under AIR 25,000 to 35,000, candidates can get admission to deemed, paid and employee state quotas. The list shared below shares a detailed breakdown for general category candidates.
As per the table, candidates can expect admission to Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Univ., Manipal, if they have secured ranks between 25089 and 29998. This can be taken as a benchmark for reserved category students.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Univ., Manipal
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
25089
|
29998
|
Symbiosis Medical College for Women, Pune
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
25104
|
29972
|
ESIC PGIMSR, Joka, Kolkata, WB
|
MBBS
|
Employees State Insurance Scheme (ESI)
|
26318
|
29394
|
ESIC Medical College, Gulbarga
|
MBBS
|
Employees State Insurance Scheme (ESI)
|
28063
|
28785
|
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Univ., Mangalore
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
29583
|
29583
NEET Admission 2026: BDS Colleges Under AIR 25,000 to 35,000
The table shared below lists BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) seats in All India, Open Seat, and university-based quota. Under the university-specific quota, students who have finished their schooling or graduation in any of the central universities will receive a reservation quota. The percentage depends on university-specific reservations. For example, if a candidate is appearing for counseling under the Delhi University quota, they will get approximately 85% reservation during seat allocation.
Under the listed colleges, Government Dental College, Alappuzha offers the most competitive seats followed by IMS BHU Dental, Varanasi. Check the opening and closing ranks shared below to determine the admission options in 2026.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Government Dental College, Alappuzha
|
BDS
|
All India
|
25136
|
26940
|
IMS BHU Dental, Varanasi
|
BDS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
25407
|
28834
|
Dental Institute, RIMS, Ranchi
|
BDS
|
All India
|
25494
|
26797
|
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi
|
BDS
|
Delhi University Quota
|
25533
|
26944
|
Burdwan Dental College & Hospital, Burdwan
|
BDS
|
All India
|
26201
|
26201
|
Tamilnadu Govt. D.C. & Hosp., Chennai
|
BDS
|
All India
|
26247
|
26247
|
Government Dental College & Hospital, Srinagar
|
BDS
|
All India
|
26423
|
27325
|
Goa Dental College & Hospital, Goa
|
BDS
|
All India
|
26541
|
29076
|
Govt. College of Dentistry, Indore
|
BDS
|
All India
|
26651
|
26651
|
Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed Dental College and Hospital, Aligarh
|
BDS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
26661
|
26661
|
Govt. Dental College & Hosp., Mumbai
|
BDS
|
All India
|
26768
|
26768
|
GDC, Pt. BDS Univ. of Health Sci., Rohtak
|
BDS
|
All India
|
26927
|
26927
|
Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
|
BDS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
27133
|
29779
|
Government Dental College Hyderabad
|
BDS
|
All India
|
28020
|
28020
|
Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College & Hospital, Kolkata
|
BDS
|
All India
|
28030
|
29896
|
M.G.D.C. & Hospital, Puducherry
|
BDS
|
All India
|
28091
|
28792
|
Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
|
BDS
|
Muslim Quota
|
28100
|
29216
|
Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed Dental College and Hospital, Aligarh
|
BDS
|
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota
|
28644
|
28644
|
Govt. Den. Coll. Dental Wing, Patiala
|
BDS
|
All India
|
28945
|
28945
|
Govt. Dental College & Hosp., Ahmedabad
|
BDS
|
All India
|
29211
|
29211
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.