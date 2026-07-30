NEET Admission 2026: Which Government College is best for AIR 25,000 to 35,000?

NEET UG Admission 2026: For admission to MBBS and BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) seats, the counseling process conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for NEET UG is expected to be completed by August 7, 2026. Till then, medical aspirants can check admission options based on their NEET UG scores. The official scorecard is released, offering students time to calculate and strategize their college preference. Candidates who have secured rank between AIR 25,000 to 35,000 can get into colleges like Kasturba Medical College, Manipal University, Symbiosis Medical College for Women, etc. To estimate their admission options based on the previous year's opening and closing ranks shared below. Candidates can also identify the different seat types offered for MBBS admission, such as deemed, paid, university, and All India quota.

NEET Admission 2026: MBBS Colleges Under AIR 25,000 to 35,000 (Deemed and Employee State Quota) The table shared below offers a detailed insight into previous year Round 1 cutoff scores. For admission under AIR 25,000 to 35,000, candidates can get admission to deemed, paid and employee state quotas. The list shared below shares a detailed breakdown for general category candidates. As per the table, candidates can expect admission to Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Univ., Manipal, if they have secured ranks between 25089 and 29998. This can be taken as a benchmark for reserved category students. College Name Course Quota Opening Rank Closing Rank Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Univ., Manipal MBBS Deemed/Paid Seats Quota 25089 29998 Symbiosis Medical College for Women, Pune MBBS Deemed/Paid Seats Quota 25104 29972 ESIC PGIMSR, Joka, Kolkata, WB MBBS Employees State Insurance Scheme (ESI) 26318 29394 ESIC Medical College, Gulbarga MBBS Employees State Insurance Scheme (ESI) 28063 28785 Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Univ., Mangalore MBBS Deemed/Paid Seats Quota 29583 29583