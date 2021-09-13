NEET: Tamil Nadu Government To Introduce Bill Seeking Exemption - Check Details

NEET: A big announcement has been made by MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. His government will soon present a bill in the state legislature seeking permanent exemption of the state from the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), a nationwide entrance exam for medical colleges. More than ten lakh candidates NEET. This year, between September 11 and 12 about sixteen lakh candidates are appearing for NEET. Every year, the NEET exam is held in over 201 cities across the country for admission to undergraduate medical programs.

In a tweet, he stated that the legal struggle against the entrance exam was only the beginning and that he would introduce legislation against it.

நீட் எனும் பலிபீடத்தில் மற்றுமொரு மரணம்!



கல்வியால் தகுதி வரட்டும்; தகுதி பெற்றால் மட்டுமே கல்வி எனும் அநீதி நீட் ஒழியட்டும்!



நாளை நீட் நிரந்தர விலக்கு சட்ட மசோதா கொண்டு வருவோம்; #NEET-ஐ இந்தியத் துணைக்கண்டத்தின் பிரச்சினையாகக் கொண்டு செல்வோம். pic.twitter.com/iAI4zm9knA