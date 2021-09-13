Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

NEET: Tamil Nadu Government To Introduce Bill Seeking Exemption - Check Details

NEET: A big announcement has been made by MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. His government will soon present a bill in the state legislature seeking permanent exemption of the state from the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). Check details.

Created On: Sep 13, 2021 11:40 IST
