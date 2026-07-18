NEET UG 2026: Top 50 Government Medical Colleges' Choice-Filling Order for Rank 1,000 to 5,000

NEET UG 2026: Getting the All India Rank (AIR) between 1000 and 5000 in NEET is an outstanding performance that a student can achieve. For NEET UG All India Quota (AIQ) counselling, candidates must arrange their top 50 colleges.

As per the previous year's data, the top colleges for students who secure rank between 1000 and 5000 are Stanley Medical College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu; B.J. Government Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra; AIIMS Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh; Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi; etc.

NEET UG 2026: Top Choices AIR 1000 and 2000

Candidates who have secured a rank between 1000 and 2000 will be eligible to get admission to 1% government medical colleges through 15% All India Quota (AIQ). Below we have provided a list of top colleges that have a very high chance of being closed under rank range for the OPEN category.