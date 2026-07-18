NEET UG 2026: Top 50 Government Medical Colleges' Choice-Filling Order for Rank 1,000 to 5,000
NEET UG 2026 candidates with an all-India rank between 1,000 and 5,000 have excellent chances of getting government medical college admission via the 15% all-India quota. Candidates can use a curated list of top institutions below
NEET UG 2026: Getting the All India Rank (AIR) between 1000 and 5000 in NEET is an outstanding performance that a student can achieve. For NEET UG All India Quota (AIQ) counselling, candidates must arrange their top 50 colleges.
As per the previous year's data, the top colleges for students who secure rank between 1000 and 5000 are Stanley Medical College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu; B.J. Government Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra; AIIMS Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh; Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi; etc.
NEET UG 2026: Top Choices AIR 1000 and 2000
Candidates who have secured a rank between 1000 and 2000 will be eligible to get admission to 1% government medical colleges through 15% All India Quota (AIQ). Below we have provided a list of top colleges that have a very high chance of being closed under rank range for the OPEN category.
Also check
NEET Colleges for AIR 10000 - 20000
NEET Colleges for AIR 50000 - 1 Lakh
NEET UG 2026: Top Colleges for AIR Between 1000 and 2000
The top-ranked students have a choice to pick top MBBS college such as Dr B.S.A. Medical College, Delhi; R.G. Kar Medical College, Kolkata, West Bengal; Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, Delhi; etc. Candidates can check the full list below.
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Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
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B.J. Government Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra
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AIIMS Guwahati, Assam
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Hinduhridayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College And Dr. R. N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra
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Ruhs College Of Medical Sciences, Jaipur, Rajasthan
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R.G. Kar Medical College, Kolkata, West Bengal
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Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi
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Govt. Medical College, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu
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Esic Medical College, Hyderabad, Telangana
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AIIMS Kalyani, West Bengal
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Tamil Nadu Govt D.C. & Hosp, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
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Govt Medical College, Kannur, Kerala
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Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, Delhi
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Mysore Med. & Research Inst., Mysore, Karnataka
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T.D. Medical College, Alappuzha, Kerala
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AIIMS Raipur, Chhattisgarh
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Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, Karnataka
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Nalanda Medical College, Patna, Bihar
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AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Odisha
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Dr B.S.A. Medical College, Delhi
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Esi-Mc&Pgims&R, Bengaluru, Karnataka
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Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Karnataka
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R.N.T. Medical College, Udaipur, Rajasthan
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Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh
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Medical College Bhavnagar, Gujarat
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Jipmer Karaikal, Puducherry
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Govt. Vellore Medical College, Tamil Nadu
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University College Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, Delhi
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Kalpana Chawla Govt. Medical College, Karnal, Haryana
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Government Medical College Mumbai, Maharashtra
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AIIMS, Hyderabad, Telangana
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Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh
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L.L.R.M. Medical College, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh
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Govt. Medical College, Srinagar, Jammu And Kashmir
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Madras Medical College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
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Nilratan Sirkar Medical College, Kolkata, West Bengal
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S.C.B. Medical College, Cuttack, Odisha
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Rajendra Inst. Of Med. Sci., Ranchi, Jharkhand
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G.S.V.M. Medical College, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
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S.M.S. Medical College, Jaipur, Rajasthan
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AIIMS Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir
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Gulbarga Institute Of Medical Sciences, Kalaburagi, Karnataka
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Medical College Baroda, Gujarat
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Govt. Medical College Patiala, Punjab
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Government Medical College Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu
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AIIMS Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh
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Govt. Medical College, Thrissur, Kerala
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Government Medical College and ESIC Hospital, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
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KGMU, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
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Thanjavur Medical Coll., Tamil Nadu
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Government Medical College Pali, Rajasthan
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B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
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Maharaja K.C. Gajapati M.C., Brahmapur, Odisha
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Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, Telangana
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AIIMS New Delhi
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Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai, Maharashtra
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Goa Medical College, Panaji
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Bangalore Medical College And Research Institute, Bengaluru, Karnataka
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Hinduhridayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College And Dr R. N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra
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Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh
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AIIMS Rajkot, Gujarat
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Vijaynagar Inst Of Med. SC, Bellary, Karnataka
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C. Institute Of Medical Sciences, Chamarajanagar, Karnataka
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NDMC Medical College, Delhi
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Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
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Government Medical College Konni, Kerala
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Dr. B.S.A. Medical College, Delhi
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M.P. Shah Medical College, Jamnagar, Gujarat
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Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Faridabad, Haryana
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Gandhi Medical College, Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Telangana
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Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh
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Indira Gandhi Govt Medical Coll., Nagpur, Maharashtra
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M.G.M. Medical College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh
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Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, Bihar
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Shimoga Inst. Of Medical Sci., Karnataka
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Government Medical College, Omandurar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
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Pt. J N M Medical College, Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
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Medical College Kolkata, West Bengal
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S.N. Medical College, Agra, Uttar Pradesh
Senior Executive - Editorial
Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.