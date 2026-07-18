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NEET UG 2026: Top 50 Government Medical Colleges' Choice-Filling Order for Rank 1,000 to 5,000

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 17:40 IST

NEET UG 2026 candidates with an all-India rank between 1,000 and 5,000 have excellent chances of getting government medical college admission via the 15% all-India quota. Candidates can use a curated list of top institutions below

NEET UG 2026: Top College for AIR 1000 to 5000
NEET UG 2026: Top College for AIR 1000 to 5000

NEET UG 2026: Getting the All India Rank (AIR) between 1000 and 5000 in NEET is an outstanding performance that a student can achieve. For NEET UG All India Quota (AIQ) counselling, candidates must arrange their top 50 colleges.
As per the previous year's data, the top colleges for students who secure rank between 1000 and 5000 are Stanley Medical College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu; B.J. Government Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra; AIIMS Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh; Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi; etc.

NEET UG 2026: Top Choices AIR 1000 and 2000

Candidates who have secured a rank between 1000 and 2000 will be eligible to get admission to 1% government medical colleges through 15% All India Quota (AIQ). Below we have provided a list of top colleges that have a very high chance of being closed under rank range for the OPEN category.

Also check 

NEET Colleges for AIR 10000 - 20000

NEET Colleges for AIR 50000 - 1 Lakh

NEET UG 2026: Top Colleges for AIR Between 1000 and 2000

The top-ranked students have a choice to pick top MBBS college such as Dr B.S.A. Medical College, Delhi; R.G. Kar Medical College, Kolkata, West Bengal; Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, Delhi; etc. Candidates can check the full list below.

Stanley Medical College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

B.J. Government Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra

AIIMS Guwahati, Assam

Hinduhridayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College And Dr. R. N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra

AIIMS Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh

Ruhs College Of Medical Sciences, Jaipur, Rajasthan

R.G. Kar Medical College, Kolkata, West Bengal

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi

Govt. Medical College, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

Esic Medical College, Hyderabad, Telangana

AIIMS Kalyani, West Bengal

Tamil Nadu Govt D.C. & Hosp, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Govt Medical College, Kannur, Kerala

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, Delhi

Mysore Med. & Research Inst., Mysore, Karnataka

T.D. Medical College, Alappuzha, Kerala

AIIMS Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, Karnataka

Nalanda Medical College, Patna, Bihar

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Dr B.S.A. Medical College, Delhi

Esi-Mc&Pgims&R, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Karnataka

R.N.T. Medical College, Udaipur, Rajasthan

Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh

Medical College Bhavnagar, Gujarat

Jipmer Karaikal, Puducherry

Govt. Vellore Medical College, Tamil Nadu

University College Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, Delhi

Kalpana Chawla Govt. Medical College, Karnal, Haryana

Government Medical College Mumbai, Maharashtra

AIIMS, Hyderabad, Telangana

Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh

L.L.R.M. Medical College, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

Govt. Medical College, Srinagar, Jammu And Kashmir

Madras Medical College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Nilratan Sirkar Medical College, Kolkata, West Bengal

S.C.B. Medical College, Cuttack, Odisha

Rajendra Inst. Of Med. Sci., Ranchi, Jharkhand

G.S.V.M. Medical College, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

S.M.S. Medical College, Jaipur, Rajasthan

AIIMS Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir

Gulbarga Institute Of Medical Sciences, Kalaburagi, Karnataka

Medical College Baroda, Gujarat

Govt. Medical College Patiala, Punjab

Government Medical College Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu

AIIMS Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh

Govt. Medical College, Thrissur, Kerala

Government Medical College and ESIC Hospital, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

KGMU, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Thanjavur Medical Coll., Tamil Nadu

Government Medical College Pali, Rajasthan

B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Maharaja K.C. Gajapati M.C., Brahmapur, Odisha

Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, Telangana

AIIMS New Delhi

Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Goa Medical College, Panaji

Bangalore Medical College And Research Institute, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Hinduhridayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College And Dr R. N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh

AIIMS Rajkot, Gujarat

Vijaynagar Inst Of Med. SC, Bellary, Karnataka

C. Institute Of Medical Sciences, Chamarajanagar, Karnataka

NDMC Medical College, Delhi

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Government Medical College Konni, Kerala

Dr. B.S.A. Medical College, Delhi

M.P. Shah Medical College, Jamnagar, Gujarat

Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Faridabad, Haryana

Gandhi Medical College, Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Telangana

Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh

Indira Gandhi Govt Medical Coll., Nagpur, Maharashtra

M.G.M. Medical College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, Bihar

Shimoga Inst. Of Medical Sci., Karnataka

Government Medical College, Omandurar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Pt. J N M Medical College, Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

  

Medical College Kolkata, West Bengal

S.N. Medical College, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

  

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Jul 18, 2026, 17:40 IST

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