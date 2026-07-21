NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Colleges Accepting 200 Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2026 result on July 16, 2026. Candidates can check their admission status on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. With 200 marks in NEET UG, it is tougher for the candidates to secure admission in top government MBBS colleges. Though, candidates can still gain admission to private medical colleges or through management quota.

Candidates can check the list of MBBS colleges accepting 200 marks in NEET 2026. Predict your NEET Rank according to your scores by using the NEET 2026 Rank Predictor.

NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Opening and Closing Ranks (Open category)

This table shows the previous year’s NEET UG cutoff for MBBS colleges accepting 200 scores. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):