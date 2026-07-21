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NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Colleges Accepting 200 Marks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 17:03 IST

Candidates can check the NEET UG cutoff 2026 by reviewing the previous year's opening and closing for various MBBS colleges accepting 200 NEET scores. Check the OR-CR and estimate your selection chances for the MBBS programme.

NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Colleges Accepting 200 Marks
NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Colleges Accepting 200 Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2026 result on July 16, 2026. Candidates can check their admission status on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. With 200 marks in NEET UG, it is tougher for the candidates to secure admission in top government MBBS colleges. Though, candidates can still gain admission to private medical colleges or through management quota. 

Candidates can check the list of MBBS colleges accepting 200 marks in NEET 2026. Predict your NEET Rank according to your scores by using the NEET 2026 Rank Predictor.

NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Opening and Closing Ranks (Open category)

This table shows the previous year’s NEET UG cutoff for MBBS colleges accepting 200 scores. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • MGM Medical College, Navi Mumbai: 799445-977586
  • Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad: 799714-1045838
  • Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai: 800059-1026699
  • SDU Medical College, Kolar: 800782-1012648
  • JLN Medical College, Datta Meghe, Wardha: 805211-853997

College Name

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

MGM Medical College, Navi Mumbai

Non-Resident Indian

799445

977586

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad

Non-Resident Indian

799714

1045838

Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai

Non-Resident Indian

800059

1026699

SDU Medical College, Kolar

Non-Resident Indian

800782

1012648

JLN Medical College, Datta Meghe, Wardha

Non-Resident Indian

805211

853997

Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Non-Resident Indian

805765

893584

Rural Medical College and PIMS, Loni

Non-Resident Indian

810128

1055870

JSS Medical College, Mysuru

Non-Resident Indian

812167

1044410

Sri Siddhartha Medical College, Tumakuru

Non-Resident Indian

812670

999421

B.L.D.E University, Vijayapura

Non-Resident Indian

812796

1047798

Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad

Non-Resident Indian

817873

964234

Bharati Vidyapeeth DU Medical College, Pune

Non-Resident Indian

821890

1001309

Manipal Tata Medical College, Jamshedpur

Non-Resident Indian

832414

832414

MM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Mullana

Non-Resident Indian

832974

832974

BV Deemed University Medical College & Hospital, Sangli

Non-Resident Indian

833499

1019155

Santosh Medical College and Hospital, Ghaziabad

Non-Resident Indian

834917

1052586

Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi

Non-Resident Indian

849124

1045016

Yenepoya Medical College, Mangaluru

Non-Resident Indian

874524

1012496

Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College & Hospital, Pune

Non-Resident Indian

875578

875578

Sri Lalithambigai Medical College & Hospital, Chennai

Non-Resident Indian

879645

966916

Amrita School of Medicine, Faridabad

Non-Resident Indian

881922

881922

Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamigalu Moorusavirmath Medical College, Hubballi

Non-Resident Indian

900762

957386

Symbiosis Medical College for Women, Pune

Non-Resident Indian

907103

1023513

Dr. D.Y. Patil Education Society Medical College, Kolhapur

Non-Resident Indian

920476

930721

Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai

Non-Resident Indian

924085

983099

Datta Meghe Medical College, Nagpur

Non-Resident Indian

961668

996061

RajaRajeswari Medical College, Bengaluru

Non-Resident Indian

972551

1025216

Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College, Nerul

Non-Resident Indian

986036

1035501

MGM Medical College, Aurangabad

Non-Resident Indian

991571

1059934

Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar

Non-Resident Indian

949081

1004369

Institute of Medical Sciences & SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar

Non-Resident Indian

1023068

1024415

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

Delhi NCR Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) DU Quota

1031573

1031573

Other Courses Available at 200 Marks

Apart from MBBS, candidates can also consider the following courses:

  • BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery)
  • BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery)
  • BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery)
  • BUMS (Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery)
  • BSMS (Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery)
  • BVSc & AH 
  • B.Sc. Nursing 

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 21, 2026, 17:03 IST

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