NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Colleges Accepting 200 Marks
Candidates can check the NEET UG cutoff 2026 by reviewing the previous year's opening and closing for various MBBS colleges accepting 200 NEET scores. Check the OR-CR and estimate your selection chances for the MBBS programme.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2026 result on July 16, 2026. Candidates can check their admission status on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. With 200 marks in NEET UG, it is tougher for the candidates to secure admission in top government MBBS colleges. Though, candidates can still gain admission to private medical colleges or through management quota.
Candidates can check the list of MBBS colleges accepting 200 marks in NEET 2026. Predict your NEET Rank according to your scores by using the NEET 2026 Rank Predictor.
NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Opening and Closing Ranks (Open category)
This table shows the previous year’s NEET UG cutoff for MBBS colleges accepting 200 scores. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- MGM Medical College, Navi Mumbai: 799445-977586
- Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad: 799714-1045838
- Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai: 800059-1026699
- SDU Medical College, Kolar: 800782-1012648
- JLN Medical College, Datta Meghe, Wardha: 805211-853997
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
MGM Medical College, Navi Mumbai
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
799445
|
977586
|
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
799714
|
1045838
|
Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
800059
|
1026699
|
SDU Medical College, Kolar
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
800782
|
1012648
|
JLN Medical College, Datta Meghe, Wardha
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
805211
|
853997
|
Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College, Vashi, Navi Mumbai
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
805765
|
893584
|
Rural Medical College and PIMS, Loni
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
810128
|
1055870
|
JSS Medical College, Mysuru
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
812167
|
1044410
|
Sri Siddhartha Medical College, Tumakuru
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
812670
|
999421
|
B.L.D.E University, Vijayapura
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
812796
|
1047798
|
Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
817873
|
964234
|
Bharati Vidyapeeth DU Medical College, Pune
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
821890
|
1001309
|
Manipal Tata Medical College, Jamshedpur
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
832414
|
832414
|
MM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Mullana
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
832974
|
832974
|
BV Deemed University Medical College & Hospital, Sangli
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
833499
|
1019155
|
Santosh Medical College and Hospital, Ghaziabad
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
834917
|
1052586
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
849124
|
1045016
|
Yenepoya Medical College, Mangaluru
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
874524
|
1012496
|
Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College & Hospital, Pune
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
875578
|
875578
|
Sri Lalithambigai Medical College & Hospital, Chennai
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
879645
|
966916
|
Amrita School of Medicine, Faridabad
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
881922
|
881922
|
Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamigalu Moorusavirmath Medical College, Hubballi
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
900762
|
957386
|
Symbiosis Medical College for Women, Pune
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
907103
|
1023513
|
Dr. D.Y. Patil Education Society Medical College, Kolhapur
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
920476
|
930721
|
Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
924085
|
983099
|
Datta Meghe Medical College, Nagpur
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
961668
|
996061
|
RajaRajeswari Medical College, Bengaluru
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
972551
|
1025216
|
Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College, Nerul
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
986036
|
1035501
|
MGM Medical College, Aurangabad
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
991571
|
1059934
|
Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
949081
|
1004369
|
Institute of Medical Sciences & SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
1023068
|
1024415
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
Delhi NCR Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) DU Quota
|
1031573
|
1031573
Other Courses Available at 200 Marks
Apart from MBBS, candidates can also consider the following courses:
- BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery)
- BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery)
- BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery)
- BUMS (Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery)
- BSMS (Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery)
- BVSc & AH
- B.Sc. Nursing
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.