NFC Hyderabad Recruitment 2022: Apply for Technical Officer Posts @.nfc.gov.in

NFC Hyderabad Recruitment 2022: Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Hyderabad has released Notification for the recruitment of Technical Officer – D Posts. Intereted and eligible candidates cam apply on or before 11 March 2022.Nuclear Fuel Complex, Hyderabad, an industrial establishment under the Department of Atomic Energy is having its Unit ‘Zirconium Complex’ at Pazhayakayal, Tuticorin District, Tamil Nadu. Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the posts in Zirconium Complex, Pazhayakayal, Tuticorin District, Tamil Nadu.

As per the Notification,the selected candidates, on appointment, are liable to serve in any of the other constituent units of NFC or any of the Units of the Department of Atomic Energy located in different parts of the country.

Notification Details:

Advt No: 01/2022

NFC Hyderabad Notification Important Dates:

Last Date of Online application: 11 March 2022Vacancy Details:

Name of Post-

Technical Officer ‘D’ (Chemistry)

Group of Service:

Group-A (Gazetted) – Scientific

No. Of Vacancy- 01 (UR)

Technical Officer ‘D’ (Chemical)

Group-A (Gazetted) – Scientific

No. Of Vacancy- 01 (UR)

Technical Officer ‘D’ (Civil)

Group-A (Gazetted) – Scientific

No. Of Vacancy- 01 (UR)

Technical Officer ‘D’ (Mechanical)

Group-A (Gazetted) – Scientific

No. Of Vacancy- 01 (UR)

Technical Officer ‘D’ (Electronics/Instrumentation)

Group-A (Gazetted) – Scientific

No. Of Vacancy- 01 (UR)

NFC Hyderabad Notification

NFC Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Technical Officer ‘D’ (Chemistry)- M.Sc in Chemistry with minimum of 60% marks in aggregate.Candidates also should have 04 years experience in Testing and

Evaluation of materials involving Analytical methods.

Technical Officer ‘D’ (Chemical)- B.E/ B.Tech. in Chemical

Engineering with minimum of 60% marks in aggregate.Candidates should also have 04 years experience in operation of

Chemical / Petrochemical /

Metallurgical industry.

Technical Officer ‘D’ (Civil)-B.E/ B.Tech. in Civil Engineering with minimum

of 60% marks in aggregate.Candidates should also have 04 years experience in Construction and / or Maintenance of Industrial Buildings / Complexes / Quarters

Residential buildings with an exposure in estimation, budgeting, Tendering,

site supervision.

Technical Officer ‘D’ (Mechanical)-B.E/ B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering with minimum of 60% marks in aggregate. Candidates should also have 04 years experience in Operation and / or Maintenance works of Chemical / Petrochemical /

Metallurgical industry.

Age Limit:

Technical Officer ‘D’ (Chemistry)-Maximum 40 years as on last date of receipt of application.

Group-A (Gazetted) – Scientific-Maximum 40 years as on last date of receipt of application.

Technical Officer ‘D’ (Chemical)-Maximum 40 years as on last date of receipt of application.

Technical Officer ‘D’ (Civil)-Maximum 40 years as on last date of receipt of application.

Technical Officer ‘D’ (Mechanical)-Maximum 40 years as on last date of receipt of application.

Technical Officer ‘D’ (Electronics/Instrumentation)-Maximum 40 years as on last date of receipt of application.

Official Notification

How to apply for NFC Hyderabad Recruitment 2022:

Intereted and eligible candidates cam apply on or before 11 March 2022. Candidates are required to download the Application Form from the website

www.nfc.gov.in and fill-in the details legibly with blue / black ink pen or

typewritten on A4 size paper. The duly filled-in application should be placed in a

cover and the cover should be superscribed as “APPLICATION FOR THE

POST OF TECHNICAL OFFICER ‘D’ (________________) POST CODE:

__________ against Advertisement No. NFC/01/2022”.