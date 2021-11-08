NHM Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2021 for 2700 CHO Posts, Apply Online @cghealth.nic.in

NHM Chhattisgarh CHO Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Health Mission (NHM), Chhattisgarh is inviting applications for recruitment of Community Health Officer (CHO) under Health and Wellness Centres. Candidates who are interested for Chhattisgarh CHO Posts can submit their application through online mode on or before 25 November 2021 upto 5 PM on cghealth.nic.in.
A total of 2700 vacancies are available in Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bastar, Sarguja. Candidates can check more details on Chhattisgarh NHM Recruitment 2021 below:
NHM Chhattisgarh CHO Notification Download
NHM Chhattisgarh CHO Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Opening Date for Submission of Application:05 November 2021
- Last Date for Submission of Application: 25 November 2021
NHM Chhattisgarh CHO Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 2700
|
Division
|
General
|
ST
|
SC
|
OBC
|
Total
|
Raipur
|
248
|
76
|
63
|
63
|
500
|
Bilaspur
|
277
|
158
|
107
|
88
|
700
|
Durg
|
246
|
74
|
52
|
60
|
480
|
Bastar
|
72
|
302
|
14
|
63
|
500
|
Sarguja
|
122
|
257
|
23
|
66
|
520
|
Grand Total
|
965
|
867
|
259
|
340
|
2700
Eligibility Criteria for NHM Chhattisgarh CHO Posts
Educational Qualification:
B.Sc. Nursing Certificate in Community Health Integrated Course) or Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing Certificate in Community Health Integrated Course
NHM Chhattisgarh CHO Age Limit:
21 to 35 years
How to Apply for NHM Chhattisgarh CHO Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the online mode from on or before 25 November 2021.
Application Fee:
- General - Rs. 300/-
- OBC - Rs. 200/-
- SC / ST / PH - Rs. 100/-
- All Category Female : 100/-
- Pay the Exam Fee Through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking Only.