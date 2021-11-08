NHM Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2021 for 2700 CHO Posts, Apply Online @cghealth.nic.in

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

National Health Mission (NHM), Chhattisgarh is hiring 2700 Community Health Officer (CHO) under Health and Wellness Centres. Check Details Below.

Created On: Nov 8, 2021 13:11 IST
NHM Chhattisgarh CHO Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Health Mission (NHM), Chhattisgarh is inviting applications for recruitment of Community Health Officer (CHO) under Health and Wellness Centres. Candidates who are interested for Chhattisgarh CHO Posts can submit their application through online mode on or before 25 November 2021 upto 5 PM on cghealth.nic.in.

A total of 2700 vacancies are available in Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bastar, Sarguja. Candidates can check more details on Chhattisgarh NHM Recruitment 2021 below:

Important Dates

  • Opening Date for Submission of Application:05 November 2021
  • Last Date for Submission of Application: 25 November 2021

NHM Chhattisgarh CHO Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 2700

Division

General

ST

SC

OBC

Total

Raipur

248

76

63

63

500

Bilaspur

277

158

107

88

700

Durg

246

74

52

60

480

Bastar

72

302

14

63

500

Sarguja

122

257

23

66

520

Grand Total

965

867

259

340

2700

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Chhattisgarh CHO Posts

Educational Qualification:

B.Sc. Nursing Certificate in Community Health Integrated Course) or  Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing Certificate in Community Health Integrated Course

NHM Chhattisgarh CHO Age Limit:

21 to 35 years

How to Apply for NHM Chhattisgarh CHO Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the online mode from on or before 25 November 2021.

Application Fee:

  • General - Rs. 300/-
  • OBC - Rs. 200/-
  • SC / ST / PH - Rs. 100/-
  • All Category Female : 100/-
  • Pay the Exam Fee Through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking Only.

