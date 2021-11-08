NHM Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2021 for 2700 CHO Posts, Apply Online @cghealth.nic.in

National Health Mission (NHM), Chhattisgarh is hiring 2700 Community Health Officer (CHO) under Health and Wellness Centres. Check Details Below.

NHM Chhattisgarh CHO Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Health Mission (NHM), Chhattisgarh is inviting applications for recruitment of Community Health Officer (CHO) under Health and Wellness Centres. Candidates who are interested for Chhattisgarh CHO Posts can submit their application through online mode on or before 25 November 2021 upto 5 PM on cghealth.nic.in.

A total of 2700 vacancies are available in Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bastar, Sarguja. Candidates can check more details on Chhattisgarh NHM Recruitment 2021 below:

NHM Chhattisgarh CHO Notification Download

NHM Chhattisgarh CHO Online Application Link

Important Dates

Opening Date for Submission of Application:05 November 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 25 November 2021

NHM Chhattisgarh CHO Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 2700

Division General ST SC OBC Total Raipur 248 76 63 63 500 Bilaspur 277 158 107 88 700 Durg 246 74 52 60 480 Bastar 72 302 14 63 500 Sarguja 122 257 23 66 520 Grand Total 965 867 259 340 2700

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Chhattisgarh CHO Posts

Educational Qualification:

B.Sc. Nursing Certificate in Community Health Integrated Course) or Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing Certificate in Community Health Integrated Course

NHM Chhattisgarh CHO Age Limit:

21 to 35 years

How to Apply for NHM Chhattisgarh CHO Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the online mode from on or before 25 November 2021.

Application Fee: