NHM CHO Answer Key 2022 (Out): Submit Objection Till 14 September

NHM CHO Answer Key 2022 Link is available on the official website of the commission i.e. upnrhm.gov.in. Candidates can check the link here.

NHM CHO Answer Key 2022: National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) has published the answer key for the Community Health Officer (CHO) Exam. Those who appeared in NHM CHO Exam can check the answers. They can also submit objections, if any, through online mode on the official website of NHM UP i.e. upnrhm.gov.in.

NHM CHO Answer Key Download Link

It is to be noted that the last date for submitting an objection is 14 September 2022.

How to Download NHM CHO Answer Key 2022 ?