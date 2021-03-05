JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

NHM MP CHO Admit Card 2021 Update: Check Community Health Officer Exam Date for 2850 Vacancies, Download Notice @sams.co.in

National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has released the online written exam date and admit card date for the post of Community Health Officer on SAMS website -sams.co.in. Check Here

Created On: Mar 5, 2021 22:26 IST
NHM MP CHO Admit Card 2021: National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has released the online written exam date and admit card date for the post of Community Health Officer on SAMS website -sams.co.in. NHM MP Exam is scheduled 26 March (Friday) and 27 March 2021 (Saturday) in two shifts. NHM MP CHO Admit Card will be released 7 days before the exam date i.e. on 18 or 19 March 2021.

A link for mock/ dummy test for rehearsal/practice for the Computer Based Test (CBT) based online written test shall be provided on the website www.sams.co.in five days (22 March 2021) before of Online Written Test.

NHM MP CHO Exam Pattern and Syllabus

There will be 100 objective-type of questions and duration of the exam is 2 hours.

Subject

No of Questions

Physiology

5

Anatomy

5

Demography and common health statistics 5

5

Community Health, Epidemiology and Disease Prevention

10

Maternal Health (Pregnancy and Child Birth)

10

Child health and Nutrition

5

Immunization

5

Adolescent health

5

Family Planning

5

Common Communicable diseases

10

Non-Communicable Diseases

10

National Health Programs

10

GK

10

Analytical and Communication Skills

5

National Health Mission (NHM), MP had invited applications for the post of Community Health Officers (CHOs) for Certificate Course till before 28 February 2021 for a total of 2850 vacancies.

