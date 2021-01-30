NHM MP Recruitment 2021: 3570 Vacancies for Community Health Officers (CHOs) Posts, Apply Online @sams.co.in
National Health Mission (NHM) has released the recruitment notification for the post of 3570 Community Health Officers (CHOs) on 30 January 2021 on its official website nhmmp.gov.in. Check Details Here. vacancy details, application procedure, eligibility, age limit, salary, selection criteria and other details here.
NHM MP Recruitment 2021: National Health Mission (NHM) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Community Health Officers (CHOs) on 30 January 2021 on its official website nhmmp.gov.in. A total of 3570 vacancies are available for 6 months Certificate course in Community Health and for Direct Recruitment. Eligible and interested can apply for NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2021 from 02 February 2021 on SAMS website - sams.co.in. The last date of registration is 17 February 2021.
This is a part of an initiative under the Ayushman Bharat to Strengthen Sub-Health Centers as Health and Wellness Centers (H&WCs) for improved implementation of public health programmes and to enable comprehensive primary health care service delivery, including diseas
Candidates can check more details on NHM MP CHO 2021 such as vacancy details, application procedure, eligibility, age limit, salary, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 02 February 2021
- Last date for submission of application: 17 February 2021
NHM MP Vacancy Details
Community Health Officer - 3570 Posts
- For 6 months Certificate in Community Health Training - 1680
- For Direct Recruitment - 1890
NHM MP CHO Salary:
Rs 25,000 per month salary plus up to Rs 15,000 per month performance-based incentive on successful completion of training/internship period.
Eligibility Criteria for NHM CHO Posts
Educational Qualification:
- For 6 months Certificate in Community Health Training - B.Sc. (Nursing) / Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) / GNM / BAMS
- For Direct Recruitment - B.Sc. (Nursing) with Integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health (CCH) / Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) with Integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health (CCH) by recognized Institute/ University by Indian Nursing Council or Madhya Pradesh Nursing Council.
- Students pursuing Final Year’s of B.Sc. (Nursing)/ Post Basic BSc (Nursing) along with Integrated Certificate in Community Health (CCH) curriculum from Institute/ University recognized by Indian Nursing Council or Madhya Pradesh Nursing Council, may also apply
NHM MP CHO Age Limit:
21 to 40 years (Age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.)
NHM MP CHO Selection Criteria
The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of online written test.
How to apply for NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested candidates can apply online for NHM CHO Recruitment 2021 sams.co.in/ from 02 February to 17 February 2021.
NHM MP CHO Notification Download PDF
NHM MP CHO Online Application - on 2 Feb