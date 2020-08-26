NHM, Pulwama Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 18 Staff Nurse, Dialysis Technician and Nursing Tutor Posts

NHM, Pulwama Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Pulwama has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Dialysis Technician and Nursing Tutor. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 3 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 3 September 2020

NHM, Pulwama Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 13 Posts

Dialysis Technician - 2 Posts

Nursing Tutor - 3 Posts

NHM, Pulwama Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse - Matric with Diploma in Junior Staff Nurse Training from SMF or any other recognized Institute.

Dialysis Technician - B.Sc. Renal Dialysis Technology/10+2 with Science & Diploma in Dialysis from govt. Recognized Institute.

Nursing Tutor - B.Sc. Nursing.

NHM, Pulwama Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Staff Nurse - upto 45 years

Nursing Tutor - upto 65 years

Selection Criteria for Staff Nurse, Nursing Tutor and Dialysis Technician Posts

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of the screening test, merit and viva voice. Candidates are advised to check details in the provided hyperlink.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NHM Pulwama Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Chief Medical Officer (Member Secretary District Health Society), Pulwama latest by 3 September 2020.

