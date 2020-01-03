NHM UP CHO Final Result 2020 Announced for 6000 Posts, Check NHM CHO Result 2020 Download Link Here

NHM UP CHO Final Result 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has released CHO Final Result 2020 on its official website.i.e.upnrhm.gov.in. Candidates appeared in the NHM UP CHO Exam 2019 can download their result through the official website of NHM.i.e.upnrhm.gov.in.

NHM UP CHO Exam 2020 was held on 16 June 2019 at various exam centre. NHM UP CHO Result 2020 Download Link is given below.

The offer letter to the selected candidates will be provided tentatively after 20 January 2020. The training of CCHN will start from 1st week of April 2020. All selected candidates will have to go through the document verification round. Those who will qualify in the document verification round will have to report at the concerned programme centre.

This exam was conducted to recruit 6,000 contractual vacancies (Phase-I & II) for Six-Months Bridge Program (Certificate) in Community Health. Candidates will have to go through the training process. Candidates who will complete this course will be appointed as a community health officer at sub-centres.

Candidates will get Rs, 20,000/- per month as stipend during the training period, which includes Boarding & Lodging allowances. On completion of training, the candidates will get Maximum Rs. 35,000/- per month (Rs. 20,000/- Honorarira +Rs. 15,000/- performance-based incentives) as per govt. norms.

NHM UP CHO Final Result 2020 Download Link



NHM UP CHO Final Result 2020 Highlights