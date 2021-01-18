NHM UP Phase I Admit Card 2021 Released for 1400+ & 2700 (Backlog & New) Contractual Vacancies, Check Download Link Here

NHM UP Phase I Admit Card 2021: National Health Mission (NHM) has released Phase I Admit Card 2021 for 4000 Vacancies for Contractual Vacancies for State, Divisional and District level. All such candidates who applied for NHM UP Various Vacancy Recruitment 2021 can download the admit card through the official website of NHM.i.e.upnrhm.gov.in.

NHM UP Phase I Exam 2021 for 1400+ & 2700+ (Backlog & New) Contractual Vacancies, Under National Health Mission U.P. is scheduled to be held on 24 January 2021 in Morning (10 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 4 PM) & 14 February 2021 in Morning (10 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 4 PM). The exam will be held at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The links for downloading NHM UP Phase I Admit Card 2021 is given below. Candidates are required to enter their registration number, application number and other details on the login page and save the admit card for future reference.

How and Where to Download NHM UP Phase I Various Vacancies Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.upnrhm.gov.in or sams.co.in. Click on the NHM UP Phase I Various Vacancies Admit Card 2021flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Enter application number, date of birth and click on submit button. The NHM UP Phase I Various Vacancies Admit Card 2021will be displayed. Candidates can download NHM UP Phase I Various Vacancies Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

Around 4100 Vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process which will be done through written test and interview. Candidate has to score above Cut-off marks (33% for Un-Reserved categories, 30% for OBC and 24% for SC/ST) in Written Test and Personal Interview wherever applicable for the preparation of merit list for Final shortlisted candidates. Candidates can directly download NHM UP Phase I Various Vacancies Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.