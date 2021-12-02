NIELIT Recruitment 2021 for DEO, JOA, Jr Draftsman Posts

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has released a notification for recruitment of Junior Draftsman, Data Entry Operator and Junior Office Assistant (IT Post).

NIELIT Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has released a notification for recruitment of Junior Draftsman, Data Entry Operator and Junior Office Assistant (IT Post). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on on or before 08 December 2021 on nielit.gov.in.

Candidates shall be recruited anywhere in Himachal Pradesh (HP).

Important Date

Last Date of Online Application - 08 December 2021

NIELIT Vacancy Details

Junior Draftsman - 03

Data Entry Operator - 09

Junior Office Assistant IT - 12

Eligibility Criteria for NIELIT DEO, JOA, Jr Draftsman Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Draftsman - Matric with 2 years Diploma in Draughtsman Trade from ITI/Institution recognized by State/Central Government.”

Data Entry Operator - 12th passed and one year Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized University/Institute.”

Junior Office Assistant IT - 12th passed and one year Diploma in Computer Application/Computer science/Information Technology from a recognized University/Institute.”

Selection Process for NIELIT DEO, JOA, Jr Draftsman Posts

Short listed candidates will be called for interview.

How to Apply for NIELIT Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply ONLINE through Google Application Form by following steps:

Go to NIELIT Shimla Website (http://www.nielit.gov.in/shimla) Click on Recruitments Tab Under the recruitment tab go through the Links Advertisement, Application form filling steps before filling the form. Pay application fees of Rs. 500/- through online mode only. Click Apply Online Link and follow the steps. Upload concerned document Submit the form

Application Fee: