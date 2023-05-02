NIT Patna Recruitment 2023 for Technical Assistant

National Institute of Technology Patna (NIT Patna) Job Notification: National Institute of Technology Patna (NIT Patna) has invited applications for the Technical Assistant. Interested candidates can apply for National Institute of Technology Patna (NIT Patna) Recruitment 2020 through official website on or before 18 May 2023

Important Date:

Opening date for submission of online application: 22 April 2023

Last date for submission of online application: 18 May 2023

National Institute of Technology Patna (NIT Patna) STechnical AssistantVacancy Details

UR -08

EWS -01

OBC(NCL) -0s

SC -03

ST -OI

PwD -01

Eligibility Criteria for Technical AssistantJob

Educational Qualification:



Technical Assistant - First class or equivalent Grade in BE/B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ lnstitute. OR First Class Diploma in Civil Engineering withexcellent academic record.

How to Apply for NIT Patna Jobs 2023 ?

The candidates are required to submit the application and requisite fee through online portal only (www.nitp.ac.id. The online portal shall remain open from 22"d Aprit,2023 to 18th May ,2023. After successful online submission of application a print out of the application form along with self-attested supporting documents and proof of payment is to be sent to the Registrar, National Institute of Technologt Patna, Ashok Rajpath, Patna 800 005, Dy speed- post / registered post only so as to reach on or before 25th May,2023 up to 5.00 PM. Before submission of online form the candidates are advised to carefully read the "Instructions for online submission of form" available on the online portal and "General Instructions to the Candidate" enclosed herewitlt"