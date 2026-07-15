NIT Trichy Expected Cutoff 2026: Check Round 5 Closing Ranks

NIT Trichy admission to B.Tech and B.Arch is ongoing. JoSAA has released Round 4 opening and closing ranks for engineering admissions based on different categories and quota. Round 5 is planned to be released tomorrow, on July 16, 2026, around 5 PM. Meanwhile, candidates can check previous-year trends, along with 2026 Round 4 closing ranks, to estimate the seat options as per JEE Main results. Admission to CSE (Computer Science Engineering) during Round 4 under home state quota ended at 3812. Last year, during Round 5 of seat allocation, the process ended at the 4463 rank. This indicates that the 2026 Round 5 closing rank can be estimated around the 3812 - 3814 range.

To understand it better, we have shared closing ranks for the previous year, Round 5, and 2026's expected closing ranks. Along with candidates, they can find Round 4 closing rank to understand the gaps between the ranks.