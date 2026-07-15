NIT Trichy Expected Cutoff 2026: Check Round 5 Closing Ranks
Check National Institute of Technology, Trichy's previous year and expected closing ranks for JoSAA Round 5 admission. The official Round 5 (final round) opening and closing rank is scheduled to release tomorrow on July 16, 2026. It can be accessed from the official JoSAA website. The admission is based on students' performance in the JEE Main exam for admission to B.Tech and B.Arch programs. To estimate the seat allocation and admission option, check a list of programs shared below.
NIT Trichy admission to B.Tech and B.Arch is ongoing. JoSAA has released Round 4 opening and closing ranks for engineering admissions based on different categories and quota. Round 5 is planned to be released tomorrow, on July 16, 2026, around 5 PM. Meanwhile, candidates can check previous-year trends, along with 2026 Round 4 closing ranks, to estimate the seat options as per JEE Main results. Admission to CSE (Computer Science Engineering) during Round 4 under home state quota ended at 3812. Last year, during Round 5 of seat allocation, the process ended at the 4463 rank. This indicates that the 2026 Round 5 closing rank can be estimated around the 3812 - 3814 range.
To understand it better, we have shared closing ranks for the previous year, Round 5, and 2026's expected closing ranks. Along with candidates, they can find Round 4 closing rank to understand the gaps between the ranks.
NIT Trichy Previous Year and Expected Round 5 Closing Ranks (Home State)
Check for NIT Trichy Round 5 previous year's closing rank and expected range for 2026 admission. The table also shares 2026 Round 4 closing ranks to estimate the admission options under home state quota.
|
Academic Program Name
|
2025 Round 5 Closing Rank
|
2026 Round 4 Closing Rank
|
Expected 2026 Round 5 Range
|
Architecture (5 Years, Bachelor of Architecture)
|
316
|
477
|
477 - 479
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
4463
|
3812
|
3812 - 3814
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
6977
|
5142
|
5142 - 5144
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
9087
|
7782
|
7782 - 7784
|
Instrumentation and Control Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
13128
|
12120
|
12120 - 12122
|
Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
14173
|
13551
|
13551 - 13553
|
Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
18527
|
17403
|
17403 - 17405
|
Production Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
24033
|
22261
|
22261 - 22263
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
26741
|
25667
|
25667 - 25669
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
31418
|
29368
|
29368 - 29370
NIT Trichy Previous Year and Expected Round 5 Closing Ranks (Other State)
Admission under other category quotas, candidates can check for expected Round 5 closing ranks as per the previous year's Round 5 range. For admission to top engineering branches, candidates can refer to a list shared below.
|
Academic Program Name
|
Quota
|
2025 Round 5 Closing Rank
|
2026 Round 4 Closing Rank
|
Expected 2026 Round 5 Range
|
Architecture (5 Years, Bachelor of Architecture)
|
OS
|
227
|
235
|
235 - 237
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
1219
|
1331
|
1331 - 1333
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
3282
|
2983
|
2983 - 2985
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
5272
|
5080
|
5080 - 5082
|
Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
7858
|
8256
|
8256 - 8258
|
Instrumentation and Control Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
9214
|
9043
|
9043 - 9045
|
Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
11617
|
12109
|
12109 - 12111
|
Production Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
18862
|
17424
|
17424 - 17426
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
16436
|
18609
|
18609 - 18611
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
18316
|
19148
|
19148 - 19150
As per the table shared above, the most competitive branch for engineering remains Computer Science Engineering. The closing rank for other state quota is higher than the home state for admission to NIT Trichy, while Round 5 seat allotment may offer flexible range between 3812 - 3814 ranks. By analysing the tables shared above JEE Main candidates can assess the admission chances in top branches and estimate seat allocation as per the prefrences they filled during the councelling process.
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