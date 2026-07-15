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NIT Trichy Expected Cutoff 2026: Check Round 5 Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 19:24 IST

Check National Institute of Technology, Trichy's previous year and expected closing ranks for JoSAA Round 5 admission. The official Round 5 (final round) opening and closing rank is scheduled to release tomorrow on July 16, 2026. It can be accessed from the official JoSAA website. The admission is based on students' performance in the JEE Main exam for admission to B.Tech and B.Arch programs. To estimate the seat allocation and admission option, check a list of programs shared below.  

NIT Trichy Expected Cutoff 2026: Check Round 5 Closing Ranks
NIT Trichy Expected Cutoff 2026: Check Round 5 Closing Ranks

NIT Trichy admission to B.Tech and B.Arch is ongoing. JoSAA has released Round 4 opening and closing ranks for engineering admissions based on different categories and quota. Round 5 is planned to be released tomorrow, on July 16, 2026, around 5 PM. Meanwhile, candidates can check previous-year trends, along with 2026 Round 4 closing ranks, to estimate the seat options as per JEE Main results. Admission to CSE (Computer Science Engineering) during Round 4 under home state quota ended at 3812. Last year, during Round 5 of seat allocation, the process ended at the 4463 rank. This indicates that the 2026 Round 5 closing rank can be estimated around the 3812 - 3814 range. 

To understand it better, we have shared closing ranks for the previous year, Round 5, and 2026's expected closing ranks. Along with candidates, they can find Round 4 closing rank to understand the gaps between the ranks. 

NIT Trichy Previous Year and Expected Round 5 Closing Ranks (Home State)

Check for NIT Trichy Round 5 previous year's closing rank and expected range for 2026 admission. The table also shares 2026 Round 4 closing ranks to estimate the admission options under home state quota. 

Academic Program Name

2025 Round 5 Closing Rank

2026 Round 4 Closing Rank

Expected 2026 Round 5 Range

Architecture (5 Years, Bachelor of Architecture)

316

477

477 - 479

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

4463

3812

3812 - 3814

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

6977

5142

5142 - 5144

Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

9087

7782

7782 - 7784

Instrumentation and Control Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

13128

12120

12120 - 12122

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

14173

13551

13551 - 13553

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

18527

17403

17403 - 17405

Production Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

24033

22261

22261 - 22263

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

26741

25667

25667 - 25669

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

31418

29368

29368 - 29370

NIT Trichy Previous Year and Expected Round 5 Closing Ranks (Other State)

Admission under other category quotas, candidates can check for expected Round 5 closing ranks as per the previous year's Round 5 range. For admission to top engineering branches, candidates can refer to a list shared below. 

Academic Program Name

Quota

2025 Round 5 Closing Rank

2026 Round 4 Closing Rank

Expected 2026 Round 5 Range

Architecture (5 Years, Bachelor of Architecture)

OS

227

235

235 - 237

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

1219

1331

1331 - 1333

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

3282

2983

2983 - 2985

Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

5272

5080

5080 - 5082

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

7858

8256

8256 - 8258

Instrumentation and Control Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

9214

9043

9043 - 9045

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

11617

12109

12109 - 12111

Production Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

18862

17424

17424 - 17426

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

16436

18609

18609 - 18611

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

18316

19148

19148 - 19150

As per the table shared above, the most competitive branch for engineering remains Computer Science Engineering. The closing rank for other state quota is higher than the home state for admission to NIT Trichy, while Round 5 seat allotment may offer flexible range between 3812 - 3814 ranks. By analysing the tables shared above JEE Main candidates can assess the admission chances in top branches and estimate seat allocation as per the prefrences they filled during the councelling process. 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 15, 2026, 19:24 IST

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