NIT Trichy Round 5 Cutoff 2026: Check JEE Main Opening and Closing Ranks

The Joint Seat Allocation Authorityhas declared the JoSAA Round 5 cutoff 2026 and seat allotment result on July 10, 2026. As this is the last round of JoSAA counselling for seat allotment, candidates have to lock their seats in this round or withdraw from the counselling process. If any seats remain unfilled after this round, they will be allotted through the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) special counselling round.

Aspirants can check the Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks for National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy). The cutoffs are split into two quotas: Other State Quota (OS) and Home State Quota (HS).

The cutoff ranks for the OS and HS quotas vary. Majority of seats in the HS quota are reserved for local candidates which leads to higher competition among OS candidates. Therefore, candidates applying through Other State quota must attain higher JEE Main rank to secure admission.