NIT Trichy Round 5 Cutoff 2026: Check JEE Main Opening and Closing Ranks
JoSAA Round 5 cutoff has been released for Other State (OS) and Home State (HS) quotas. Candidates can check the NIT Trichy opening and closing ranks and analyse their admission prospects for the current session.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authorityhas declared the JoSAA Round 5 cutoff 2026 and seat allotment result on July 10, 2026. As this is the last round of JoSAA counselling for seat allotment, candidates have to lock their seats in this round or withdraw from the counselling process. If any seats remain unfilled after this round, they will be allotted through the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) special counselling round.
Aspirants can check the Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks for National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy). The cutoffs are split into two quotas: Other State Quota (OS) and Home State Quota (HS).
The cutoff ranks for the OS and HS quotas vary. Majority of seats in the HS quota are reserved for local candidates which leads to higher competition among OS candidates. Therefore, candidates applying through Other State quota must attain higher JEE Main rank to secure admission.
NIT Trichy Round 5 Cutoff 2026: Other State Quota (Open Category)
The following table shows Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks for NIT Trichy. The opening and closing ranks for CSE branch range from 103 to 1373.
The Mechanical Engineering branch records an opening and closing rank of 3558 and 8754, respectively.
The cutoff for Civil Engineering branch records an opening and closing rank of 10227 and 20111, respectively.
|
Academic Program Name
|
Quota
|
Gender
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Architecture (5 Years, Bachelor of Architecture)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
45
|
235
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
103
|
1373
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
1942
|
3285
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
3877
|
5432
|
Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
3558
|
8754
|
Instrumentation and Control Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
5878
|
9550
|
Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
6472
|
13406
|
Production Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
12391
|
18366
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
14318
|
19641
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
10227
|
20111
NIT Trichy Round 5 Cutoff 2026: Home State Quota (Open Category)
This table highlights the NIT Trichy Round 5 Opening and Closing ranks for the Home State (Open category) candidates. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- CSE: 1034-4015
- ECE: 2285- 5142
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering: 5662-7904
- Mechanical Engineering: 7900-14015
- Chemical Engineering: 12953-18241
- Civil Engineering: 15104-29391
|
Academic Program Name
|
Quota
|
Gender
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Architecture (5 Years, Bachelor of Architecture)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
198
|
487
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
1034
|
4015
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
2285
|
5142
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
5662
|
7904
|
Instrumentation and Control Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
8056
|
12200
|
Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
7900
|
14015
|
Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
12953
|
18241
|
Production Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
15374
|
22363
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
19176
|
26564
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
15104
|
29391
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.