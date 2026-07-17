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NIT Trichy Round 5 Cutoff 2026: Check JEE Main Opening and Closing Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 19:54 IST

JoSAA Round 5 cutoff has been released for Other State (OS) and Home State (HS) quotas. Candidates can check the NIT Trichy opening and closing ranks and analyse their admission prospects for the current session.

NIT Trichy Round 5 Cutoff 2026: Check JEE Main Opening and Closing Ranks
NIT Trichy Round 5 Cutoff 2026: Check JEE Main Opening and Closing Ranks

The Joint Seat Allocation Authorityhas declared the JoSAA Round 5 cutoff 2026 and seat allotment result on July 10, 2026. As this is the last round of JoSAA counselling for seat allotment, candidates have to lock their seats in this round or withdraw from the counselling process. If any seats remain unfilled after this round, they will be allotted through the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) special counselling round.

Aspirants can check the Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks for National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy). The cutoffs are split into two quotas: Other State Quota (OS) and Home State Quota (HS).

The cutoff ranks for the OS and HS quotas vary. Majority of seats in the HS quota are reserved for local candidates which leads to higher competition among OS candidates. Therefore, candidates applying through Other State quota must attain higher JEE Main rank to secure admission.

NIT Trichy Round 5 Cutoff 2026: Other State Quota (Open Category)

The following table shows Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks for NIT Trichy. The opening and closing ranks for CSE branch range from 103 to 1373. 

The Mechanical Engineering branch records an opening and closing rank of 3558 and 8754, respectively.

The cutoff for Civil Engineering branch records an opening and closing rank of 10227 and 20111, respectively.

Academic Program Name

Quota

Gender

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Architecture (5 Years, Bachelor of Architecture)

OS

Gender-Neutral

45

235

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

Gender-Neutral

103

1373

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

Gender-Neutral

1942

3285

Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

Gender-Neutral

3877

5432

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

Gender-Neutral

3558

8754

Instrumentation and Control Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

Gender-Neutral

5878

9550

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

Gender-Neutral

6472

13406

Production Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

Gender-Neutral

12391

18366

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

Gender-Neutral

14318

19641

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

Gender-Neutral

10227

20111

NIT Trichy Round 5 Cutoff 2026: Home State Quota (Open Category)

This table highlights the NIT Trichy Round 5 Opening and Closing ranks for the Home State (Open category) candidates. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • CSE: 1034-4015
  • ECE: 2285- 5142
  • Electrical and Electronics Engineering: 5662-7904
  • Mechanical Engineering: 7900-14015
  • Chemical Engineering: 12953-18241
  • Civil Engineering: 15104-29391

Academic Program Name

Quota

Gender

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Architecture (5 Years, Bachelor of Architecture)

HS

Gender-Neutral

198

487

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

Gender-Neutral

1034

4015

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

Gender-Neutral

2285

5142

Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

Gender-Neutral

5662

7904

Instrumentation and Control Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

Gender-Neutral

8056

12200

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

Gender-Neutral

7900

14015

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

Gender-Neutral

12953

18241

Production Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

Gender-Neutral

15374

22363

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

Gender-Neutral

19176

26564

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

Gender-Neutral

15104

29391

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 17, 2026, 19:54 IST

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