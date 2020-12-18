NLC Recruitment 2021 for Pharmacist & Other vacancies, Apply Online from Today @nlcindia.com

NLC Recruitment 2021: Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the various posts of Pharmacist Gr-B (Ayurveda) & Horticulture Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 January 2021.

Advt. No. 05/2020 & 06/2020

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 7 January 2021

NLC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Horticulture Assistant - 4 Posts

Pharmacist - 2 Posts

NLC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Pharmacist - Diploma in Ayurveda Pharmacy with a minimum duration of two years from recognized institution (or) Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy with a minimum duration of two years from recognized institution (or) Degree in Ayurveda Pharmacy from recognized institution / University.

Horticulture Assistant - Should possess Diploma in Horticulture/Floriculture from a recognized Institution.

NLC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 30 years

NLC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection on the aforesaid posts will be done as follows:

Pharmacist - The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, practical test and academic performance. The total marks of the paper will be 100.

Horticulture - The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, practical test/skill test. Question Paper for Written Test will be in English language and will have 100 objective type questions carrying equal 01 marks each, with no negative marks for wrong answer. Duration of Written Test will be 120 minutes

How to apply for NLC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 7 January 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.