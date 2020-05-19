NPAT BBA 2020 Important Dates | Know Revised Exam Calendar

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) University organizes NMIMS Programs after Twelfth (NPAT) 2020 exam for the aspirants seeking admission to BBA program. This year the university has organised BBA entrance exam from 18th May 2020 to 22nd May 2020. The exam dates have been revised due to lockdown implemented by the Government to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the economy.

NMIMS has decided to conduct the NPAT BBA in the Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT) mode this year. In this article, find out all about the NPAT major event and important dates provided below.

Important Dates of NPAT BBA 2020

Take a look at NPAT 2020 BBA program important dates.

NPAT BBA Important Events NPAT 2020 Dates NPAT BBA Application Process commences December 10, 2019 NPAT BBA Application Process ends May 12, 2020 NPAT BBA 2020 Exam Date May 18 and 22 NPAT BBA Result 2020 To be notified

NPAT BBA Important Exam Events

Here are important events that candidates should keep track of when applying for the NPAT BBA Exam:-

NPAT Registration Process – NMIMS University commenced the application process in the month of December 2019 for the applicants. The NPAT application process is entirely online and candidates can fill the online application form only through the official website of NMIMS University. The application process shall close on 12th May 2020 for the aspirants. The NPAT registration has been extended due to the ‘stay at home’ norm which has been adopted to ensure the safety of the applicants.

NPAT Exam – The NPAT BBA exam will be conducted in the Remote Proctored IBT mode this year that aligns with the ‘stay at home’ norm implemented by the Government of India to curb the spread of Coronavirus. Aspirants will appear for the exam from their home through the laptop/desktop available with them. The NPAT BBA exam is scheduled to be conducted from 18th May 2020 to 22nd May 2020.

NPAT BBA Result – The NMIMS University has not yet notified the date of the NPAT BBA exam result. The NPAT result will also be made available online for the candidates on the official website at the date yet to be notified by the exam conducting body. Candidates will have to use the allotted Login ID and Password to download NPAT BBA result/scorecard that will be required for further selection process.

To know more about NPAT BBA exam, or other important BBA entrance exams, colleges and courses, keep visiting jagranjosh.com!