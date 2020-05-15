NMIMS NPAT BBA 2020 Selection Process | All About Admission Criteria | Expected cut-off

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies Mumbai (NMIMS) conducts/organises NPAT BBA 2020 exam every year for the aspirants seeking admission in the BBA course offered by NMIMS University and its affiliate colleges. NMIMS is a premier management institute that excels in academic field and offers pedagogy that is welcomed by industry stalwarts. Aspirants should aim to get admission in the BBA program offered by the institute and the affiliate colleges.

In this article find out detailed selection process, admission criteria, BBA seat intake and expected cut-off to get a final call for admission from the institute. Candidates are advised to carefully read NPAT BBA 2020 selection procedure as it mentions that stages of shortlisting candidates for counseling and the sear allotment process based on the preference of the institute chosen by the aspirant at the time of counselling. Read the detailed NPAT BBA Selection process here:-

NMIMS NPAT BBA Selection Process

NPAT BBA Selection Procedure commences right after the aspirant completes the online application form formalities by paying application fee. It is a 4-step admission process which includes:-

NPAT BBA Entrance Exam

NPAT BBA entrance exam is an online/computer-based UG level exam conducted for the students to test their aptitude. The aim of the entrance exam is to ascertain whether the aspirant is fit to commence his/her career in the domain of management. There are four major sections in the exam pertaining to English, Maths, Logical Reasoning, and General Knowledge. Aspirants get time of 120 minutes to answer MCQ questions.

Announcement of Shortlist/Merit List

Those candidates who clear the NPAT BBA entrance exam with are shortlisted for further rounds of selection. NMIMS University releases merit list/ shortlist of shortlisted candidates on the official website. Candidates can use their official login ID and Password to access the shortlist.

NPAT Counselling Session

Candidates whose name appear in the shortlist, are invited for the counseling session wherein candidates have to select the institute in which they wish to seek admission on the basis of the merit scored and preference chosen for all programs including campuses at the time of NPAT registration. Please note that no Admission fee can be paid on Sundays and Holidays.

Announcement of Final Shortlist for Admission

After the final selection is made regarding the preferred course and college, the institute asks the candidate to submit and get verification of documents done. Post document verification, candidate need to pay the admission fee to secure their seats.

NPAT BBA Seat Intake

The NPAT BBA course and campus matrix is provided as under. Candidates have the opportunities to seek admission as per the merit scored in exam and the seat intake of each college. Overall there are 1140 seats if you appear for the NPAT BBA exam:-

Programme Mumbai Bengaluru Navi Mumbai Indore Dhule Hyderabad Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) 600 120 180 120 60 60

NPAT BBA Exam Cut-off

NMIMS University has shared in their selection criteria that the institute does not release expected cut-off at the undergraduate level for selection of the candidates. Depending upon the performance of the candidates in the exam, a merit list/shortlist is prepared which is released on the official website. However, you can refer to the NPAT BBA expected cutoff from where other educational platforms where NPAT Exam analysis is published.

As far as NPAT 2019 BBA exam is concerned, the cut-off went down in comparison to 2018. According to the experts who analysed the NPAT BBA Exam, the expected NPAT 2019 cut off feel in the range of 85-86 marks to qualify for the shortlist for counseling session.

NPAT BBA Counselling Schedule – Important Events

Here is a list of important exam events related to NPAT BBA Exam. Find out the tentative dates of the NPAT BBA Counselling and programme commencement:-

NPAT Counselling Schedule Important Dates NPAT 2020 Result date May 29, 2020 NPAT 2020 Centres for Test 47 NPAT 2020 Login to check 1st Merit List Declaration on Website May 29, 2020; 5 PM NPAT 2020 Last Date to Pay Admission Fee (Merit List 1) May 30 to June 10, 2020 (Till 4 PM) NPAT 2020 Last Date to Pay Admission Fee (Merit List 2) June 15 to 22, 2020 NPAT 2020 Last Date to Pay Admission Fee (Merit List 3) June 27 to July 2, 2020 NPAT BBA 2020 Programme Commencement July 4, 2020

*Program Schedule Available at NMIMS Official Website

Candidates should note that NMIMS University will release 2nd and 3rd Merit List of candidates only if necessary.

