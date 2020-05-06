NMIMS NPAT 2020 Exam – List of Participating Colleges/Institutes | BBA Program

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) or NMIMS University organizes NPAT (NMIMS Programs After 12th) entrance exam for granting admission to the undergraduate courses. Bachelors of Business Management (BBA) is one of the popular courses for which thousands of applicants register every year, reason being excellent faculty support and best placements offered to the students after the completion of the course. NMIMS affiliated 6 colleges offer distinct specialization to the aspirants at the UG level. Some of the BBA specializations are Branding and Advertising, Finance Management among others. These specializations have paved a way for the candidates to choose their future course of career immediately after completion of 10+2 grade.

In this article you will find out list of colleges for which you can apply with you NMAT 2020 exam score. Some colleges mentioned in the list are NMIMS campuses whereas other institutes provided in the list are private players which accept NPAT score.

List of NMAT Participating Colleges/Institutes

Take a look at the list of colleges/institutes accepting NMAT entrance exam score for admission to BBA program:-

NMIMS Affiliated Colleges/Campuses

SVKM's NMIMS School of Business Management, Navi Mumbai

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, School of Branding and Advertising, Mumbai

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Dhule

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Bangalore

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Indore

Other Private Institutes

Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce, Mumbai

Mittal School of Business, Lovely Professional University, Phagwara

VIT Business School, Vellore

ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai

School of Business, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun

