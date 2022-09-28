NTA UGC NET Phase-3 Exam Schedule: Admit Cards Released for 29th September Subjects

NTA UGC NET Phase-3 Exam Schedule & Admit Card Details: Download the UGC NET phase 3 exam schedule recently released on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Know the exam date, shift number, and timing for the different subjects.

NTA UGC NET Phase-3 Exam Schedule & Admit Card Details: The National Testing Agency has announced the UGC NET phase 3 exam schedule on the official website. The agency has released the complete exam timeline along with the shift number for the UGC NET (National Eligibility Test). Candidates who have their exams scheduled in the third phase can check out the complete date sheet on the official website, nta.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, the UGC NET Phase 3 is going to commence on September 29 to October 14, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift shall be conducted in the morning from 9 am to 12 pm. Whereas, the second shift is going to be held in the evening shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

With less than two days left for the UGC NET phase 3 examination, the candidates are advised to go through the previous phase exam analysis. They can also choose to attempt the paper to get an idea of their level of performance in the exam etc.

UGC NET Phase-3 29th September Subjects Admit Card Released

Admit Cards for the candidates of UGC NET examination in the subjects scheduled on 29 September 2022 have been being released today. In case of some of candidates who have opted for Commerce subject, the Admit Cards indicating details of their centres will be released later on as their exams have been scheduled after 30 September. Such candidates will find ‘zzzzzzz’ in the column of name of exam centre in their Admit Card.

UGC NET Phase-3 Exam Schedule 2022

The UGC has announced the exam schedule for phase 3 of the NET 2022 examination. The commission has notified the subject-wise date and shift on the official website. The UGC NET examination is going to be held in the computer-based test mode.

Subject Date Shift Electronic Science 29-Sep-2022 Shift 1 Archaeology 29-Sep-2022 Shift 1 Chinese 29-Sep-2022 Shift 1 Criminology 29-Sep-2022 Shift 1 Folk Literature 29-Sep-2022 Shift 1 French (French Version) 29-Sep-2022 Shift 1 German 29-Sep-2022 Shift 1 Indian Culture 29-Sep-2022 Shift 1 Maithili 29-Sep-2022 Shift 1 Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre 29-Sep-2022 Shift 1 Persian 29-Sep-2022 Shift 1 Politics Including International Relations/International Studies Including Defence/Strategic Studies; West Asian Studies; South East Asian Studies; African Studies; South Asian Studies; Soviet Studies; American Studies. 29-Sep-2022 Shift 1 Population Studies 29-Sep-2022 Shift 1 Sanskrit Traditional Subjects (Including) Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama). 29-Sep-2022 Shift 1 Social Medicine & Community Health 29-Sep-2022 Shift 1 Spanish 29-Sep-2022 Shift 1 Commerce 29-Sep-2022 Shift 1 & Shift 2 Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art) 29-Sep-2022 Shift 2 Environmental Sciences 30-Sep-2022 Shift 1 Hindi 30-Sep-2022 Shift 1 & Shift 2 Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt./ Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management) 30-Sep-2022 Shift 2 Kannada 01-Oct-2022 Shift 1 Malayalam 01-Oct-2022 Shift 1 Marathi 01-Oct-2022 Shift 1 Punjabi 01-Oct-2022 Shift 1 Social Work 01-Oct-2022 Shift 1 Telugu 01-Oct-2022 Shift 1 Sociology 01-Oct-2022 Shift 2 Computer Science and Applications 08-Oct-2022 Shift 1 Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation/ Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics 08-Oct-2022 Shift 2 History 10-Oct-2022 Shift 1 & Shift 2 Public Administration 11-Oct-2022 Shift 1 Political Science 11-Oct-2022 Shift 1 & Shift 2 Anthropology 11-Oct-2022 Shift 2 Music 11-Oct-2022 Shift 2 Education 12-Oct-2022 Shift 1 Geography 12-Oct-2022 Shift 2 Oriya 12-Oct-2022 Shift 2 Tamil 12-Oct-2022 Shift 2 English 13-Oct-2022 Shift 1 & Shift 2 Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education. 14-Oct-2022 Shift 1 Forensic Science 14-Oct-2022 Shift 1 Sanskrit 14-Oct-2022 Shift 1 Law 14-Oct-2022 Shift 2 Mass Communication and Journalism 14-Oct-2022 Shift 2 Philosophy 14-Oct-2022 Shift 2 Tourism Administration and Management 14-Oct-2022 Shift 2

UGC NET Exam Pattern 2022

The examination is going to be conducted in CBT mode.

The questions asked in the examination are going to be objective in nature.

The maximum marks for paper 1 are going to be 100 marks and the second paper will account for 200 marks.

Each question asked in today’s examination is going to account for 2 marks. There is no mention of negative marking for questions that are marked wrongly.

Paper 1 is compulsory for all the students whereas paper 2 is going to be based on the subject chosen by the candidates.

Sections Maximum questions Maximum marks Duration Teaching Aptitude 5 10 1 hour Research Aptitude 5 10 Reading Comprehension 5 10 Communication 5 10 Reasoning (including Maths) 5 10 Logical Reasoning 5 10 Data Interpretation 5 10 Information & Communication Technology (ICT) 5 10 People & Environment 5 10 Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration 5 10 Total 50 100 Paper II 100 200 2 hours

UGC NET 2022 Previous Year Exam Analysis

The UGC NET examination has been conducted in two phases earlier in August and September 2022. As per experts and students, the level of the questions asked in the earlier session was fairly easy. The candidates did not find any problems while attempting the paper. The questions asked in the UGC NET examination were from the syllabus notified by the authorities earlier.

It is expected that the level of the questions asked in the UGC NET phase 3 examination will be similar to the previous year's sessions. The 100 questions asked were objective in nature. As per the students, the overall good attempt for today’s exam can lie anywhere between 60 to 65 questions.

The UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) is one of the crucial exams for those who are going to make a career in teaching. The examination is taken by those who wish to work as JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professors in different universities. The candidates can use the certification offered by UGC to get an appointment as an Assistant Professor in any of the public or private universities in India.