NTPC EET Score Card 2020 Released, Download Category Wise Cut Off Marks @ntpccareers.net

NTPC EET Score Card 2020: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited has released the Engineering Executive Trainee (EET) scorecard along with cut off at its website. All such candidates can download NTPC EET Score Card 2020 by entering their registration number, email id, date of birth on the login page at the official website of NTPC.i.e.ntpccareers.net.

The scorecard has been released on the basis of candidate’s performance in GD and Interview. The cut off marks of both tests have been uploaded at the official website. Candidates can download NTPC EET 2020 Scorecard by following the steps given below.

Visit on the official website of ntpc.i.e.ntpccarrers.net. Click on the NTPC EETScore Card 2020 flashing on the homepage. Enter Registration Number, Email Id, Date of Birth and click on submit button. The scorecard will be displayed. Candidates can download NTPC EETScore Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

Candidates can download NTPC EET Score Card 2020 along with Cut Off Marks by clicking on the provided link given below.

Download NTPC EET Score Card 2020

Download NTPC EET 2020 Score Card Notice

Latest Government Jobs:

West Bengal Primary Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 16500 Asst Teachers, Download WBBPE 2020 Notification PDF @wbbpe.org

APS Teacher Recruitment 2021: 52 Vacancies Notified for PGT, TGT, PRT Posts in Secunderabad, Download Application Form @apsbolarum.edu.in