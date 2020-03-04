NVS Asst Commissioner Result 2020 Declared @navodaya.gov.in, Check Latest Updates Here

NVS Result 2020: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the result for the posts of Asst Commissioner on its official website-navodaya.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Online Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Assistant Commissioner Posts can check their result. Online Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Posts of Assistant Commissioner was held on 20 September 2019.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has also released the Score Card for the candidates appeared in the CBT. Result is based on the performance of the candidates in the Online Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of Assistant Commissioner.

According to the short notification released by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), the result of all candidates who appeared in CBT for the post of Assistant Commissioner Posts has been uploaded on the official website of the NVS. Result is based on the performance of the candidates in the Online Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of Assistant Commissioner.

The Online Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Posts of Assistant Commissioner was held on 20.09.2019. Online objections were invited from 24.09.2019 to 28.09.2019 vide Notice dated 24.09.2019.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) had released the advertisement for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commissioner in Employment News dated 06-12 July, 2019.



Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has also released the Score Card for the candidates appeared in the CBT. Candidates can download the NVS Asst Commissioner Result 2020 from the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). You can also download the same from the direct link given below.



Direct Link for NVS Result 2020 for Asst Commissioner





Download Process for NVS Result 2020 for Asst Commissioner

Visit the official website i.e. navodaya.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the "Result of all candidates who appeared in CBT for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commissioner w.r.t. advertisement published in Employment News dated 06-12 July, 2019” displaying on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the desired Result.

You should save and keep printout of the result for future reference.

You May Also Read

BSF Recruitment 2020 for 317 SI/HC Posts ,10th/12th Pass Can Apply

WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 43 ASHA Activists Posts

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) for latest updates regarding the Asst. Commissioner Posts recruitment process. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.