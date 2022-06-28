NVS Result 2022 (Out) @navodaya.gov.in: Download List Here

NVS Result 2022 is now available: Candidates can check the selection list PDF from here.

NVS Result 2022 Download: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has published the list of shortlisted candidates who have cleared the online exam for the post of Stenographer, Junior Secretariat Assistant (HQ/RO Cadre), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNV Cadre), Electrician cum Plumber, Mess Helper, Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner(Admn.) and Junior Engineer (Civil) under Direct Recruitment Drive 2021-22. Candidates can download NVS Non Teaching Result by visiting the official website i.e. navodaya.gov.in.

They also have the option to download Navodaya Vidyalaya Result from this page by clicking on NVS Result provided below:

NVS Skill Test or Trade Test or Interview 2022

The candidates who found their roll number in the list will be called for Skill Test or Trade Test or Interview as per the requirement.

The list of candidates shortlisted for Skill/Trade Test for the posts of Stenographer, Junior Secretariat Assistant (HQ/RO Cadre) and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNV Cadre) in the ratio of 1:5 of the notified vacancies and list of candidates shortlisted for Skill/Trade Test for the post of Electrician Cum Plumber and Mess Helper in the ratio of 1:3 of the notified vacancies is appended with the Notice for information of candidates concerned.

The list of candidates shortlisted for interview for the posts of Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (Admn.) and Junior Engineer (Civil) in the ratio of 1 :3 of the notified vacancies is appended with the Notice for information of candidates concerned.

Wht is NVS Skill Test or Trade Test or Interview Date 2022

The schedule of the skill/trade test or interview will be uploaded on the website of Samiti in due course for information of all concerned. Candidates shortlisted are therefore requested to regularly visit Samiti's website for the latest updates in this regard.

NVS Online Exam was conducted from 08 to 13 March 2022.

How to Download NVS Admit Card 2022 ?