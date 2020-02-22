NVS TGT Result 2019-20 Announced @navodaya.gov.in, NavodayaVidayalaya TGT Interview on 16 March

NVS TGT Result 2019-20: Navodaya Vidyalalya Samiti (NVS) has released the result of Computer Based Test for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). A list of candidates, shortlisted for Stage 2, has been prepared on the basis their performance in CBT by the samiti. Candidates who have appeared in NVS TGT Exam can download NVS TGT Result from Navodaya Vidyalalya Official Website www.navodaya.gov.in.

NVS TGT Result PDF Link is available below. Candidates can check name and the roll number of candidates qualified in NVS TGT English, NVS TGT Hindi, NVS Social Science, NVS Science and NVS TGT Maths through the link.

NVS TGT Result Download 2020

Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for next stage of round i.e. 16 March 2020. Candidates shortlisted for interview are therefore requested to visit the website of the Samiti regularly for latest updates in the matter

NVS PGT Exam was held from 10 June to 13 June 2019 in two shifts from 9 AM and 2 PM. Online objections were invited from 18 June to 22 June 2019.

Navodaya Vidyalalya Recruitment notification was published in the Employment Newspaper dated 06 to 12 July 2019. NVS Online Computer Based Test was held on 18 September 2019 for the posts of TGT (Hindi, English, Maths, Science and Social Studies). Online objections were invited from 24 to 28 September 2019 for all the said subjects/posts vide notice.