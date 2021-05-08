NWDA Recruitment 2021 Across India for JE, Steno, UDC, LDC and Other Posts, Apply Online @nwda.gov.in

NWDA Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Water Development Agency (NWDA), Delhi has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer, Hindi Translator, Jr. Accounts Officer, Upper Division Clerk, Upper Division Clerk Stenographer Grade-II and LDC for its Headquarter and various field offices located across the country on its website i.e. nwda.gov.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NWDA Delhi Recruitment 2021 from 10 May 2021. The last date for registration is 25 June 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 10 May 2021

Last Date of Application: 25 June 2021

Online Exam Date - to be notified

NWDA Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer - 16

Hindi Translator - 01

Jr. Accounts Officer - 05

Upper Division Clerk - 12

Stenographer - 05

Lower Division Clerk - 23

Salary:

Junior Engineer - Level - 6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)

Hindi Translator - Level - 6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)

Jr. Accounts Officer - Level - 6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)

Upper Division Clerk - Level - 4 (Rs. 25500- 81100/-)

Stenographer - Level - 4 (Rs. 25500- 81100/-)

Lower Division Clerk - Level -2 (Rs.19900- 63200/-)

Eligibility Criteria for NWDA JE, Steno, UDC, LDC and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer - Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a recognised University or equivalent.

Hindi Translator - Master's degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master's degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master's degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level; OR Master's degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level; OR Master's Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level; AND Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government office, including Government of India Undertaking.

Jr. Accounts Officer - Degree in Commerce from a recognized University/Institute. Three year experience in Cash and Accounts in a Government Office/PSU/Autonomous Body/ Statutory Body

Upper Division Clerk - Degree of a recognized University.

Stenographer - 12th Class passed from a recognized Board/University. Skill(Shorthand) Test (on Computer) at the speed of 80 wpm.

Lower Division Clerk - 12th Class passed from a recognized Board; and A typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on computer.

Age Limit:

Junior Engineer - 18-27 years

Hindi Translator - 21-30 years

Jr. Accounts Officer - 21-30 years

Upper Division Clerk - 18-27 years

Stenographer - 18-27 years

Lower Division Clerk - 18-27 years

(Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Govt. Rules)

Selection Process for NWDA JE, Steno, UDC, LDC and Other Posts

For Junior Engineer, Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer and UDC - The selection will be done through a competitive Computer Based online Test.

For Stenographer Gr-II and LDC - The selection will be done through a competitive Computer Based online Test and Skill Test (Shorthand/Typing). Typing Test will be conducted in English or Hindi on computer only

How to Apply for the NWDA Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the NWDA’s Website (the direct link is given below). Last date of receipt of application is 25 June 2021.

NWDA Notification Download PDF

NWDA Website

Application Fees: