NYKS Skill Test Date 2020 for Various Posts Released @nyks.nic.in, Check Exam Date and Other Updates

NYKS Skill Test Date 2020: Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India has released the Skill Test Date for various posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these posts can check their Skill Test Date available on the official website of NYKS- nyks.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), the Skill test (Typing) for these various posts will be conducted on 16 March 2020.

Short notification further said that candidates will have to send their language preference in case opting for Hindi typing on ddpersonnel@gmail.com. Candidates willing to appear for the Skill Test for these posts should visit on the official website and check the notification.

It is noted that Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India had invited applications for the recruitment of various posts on its official posts. A number of candidates were applied for these posts. You can check the direct link of short notification regarding the NYKS Skill Test Date 2020 given below.

Direct Link for NYKS Skill Test Date 2020







NYKS Skill Test Date 2020: Download Process

Visit the official website of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS)i.e. nyks.nic.in.

Go the “What’s New” Section displaying on the Home Page.

Click here the given link regarding the NYKS Skill Test Date 2020.

A new window will be open where you will get the PDF of the short notification.

Download and save the same for your future reference.

You May Also Read

BSF Recruitment 2020 for 317 SI/HC Posts ,10th/12th Pass Can Apply

WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 43 ASHA Activists Posts

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India for latest updates regarding the above posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.