Odisha OJEE 2021: Registration Extended, Know the Revised Dates Here

Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) 2019 exam for Integrated MBA course has been postponed due to Cyclone FANI in the state. Find the revised dates here!

Odisha JEE 2019: Exam postponed, Know the revised dates here

Odisha Joint Entrance Exam Board (OJEEB) that conducts Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) 2021 MBA entrance exam registration for MBA course has been postponed till 26th July 2021. Candidates interested to apply for the exam can pay the OJEE application fee till 28th July 2021. The OJEE 2021 is a national-level MBA entrance exam that will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at the designated test centers.

OJEE Registration

In order to apply for the OJEE entrance exam, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned as under:-

1. Visit the official webiste of OJEE i.e. ojee.nic.in

2. Click on Form C at the homepage.

3. You will be redirected to the application form which is dedictaed to MBA and MCA course.

4. Fill in your personal details and academic details.

5. Keep a scanned copy of your documents ready such as

Scanned copy of passport size photograph

Scanned copy of the signature

Left thumb impression

Category Certificates (if any)

6. Upload all the documents

7. Submit your details

8. Make fee payment to complete the OJEE registration

OJEE Application Form Fee

Candidates willing to appear for the OJEE exam, have to pay the application fee as mentioned under:-

Cost of application for FORM C (for MBA) - Rs 1000

OJEE MBA 2021: Exam Pattern

OJEE MBA is conducted in computer-based format for the duration of 2hours. The question paper carries 120 questions from sections namely Verbal Reasoning, Analytical and Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge and Business Fundamentals, and Quantitative Techniques. The questions are objective type carrying 4 options each. For each correct answer, the candidate gets +4 marks and for each incorrect choice, 1 mark is deducted.

For more such articles, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com!