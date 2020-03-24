Odisha Police Driver Physical Test 2020 Postponed, Check Odisha Police Driver PET and Written Exam PDF @odishapolice.gov.in

Odisha Police Driver Physical Test 2020: Odisha Police has postponed the physical test and written exam for the post of Drivers. As a preventative measure against Coronavirus (COVID-19), Odhisha Police has decided to postpone the exams. Earlier, the test was scheduled on 30 March 2020. Odisha Police Driver Physical Test New Dates will be announced by the police in due course of time.

As per the official website “The scheduled test and written examination for the post of drivers in Police Motor Transport. Odisha Police on contractual basis earlier published in website www.odishapolice.gov.in, http://oprecruitment.in. and leading Odia and English newspapers (Samaj, Sambad, Pramaya and Times of India) on 07-03-2020 vide Government of Odisha, l&PR Department, Bhubaneswar advertisement No. 310-D are hereby postponed until further information in view of situation arising out of covtD-l9”.

Height, Weight and Chest shall be measured to determine the eligibility and candidates who will pass the test will be allowed to appear in further stage of the recruitment process. Qualified candidates will be required to appear at a written exam of 20 marks.

Odhisa Divers Recruitment is being to fill 231 vacancies of Drivers on contractual basis in Police Motor Transport.The candidates are advised to visit the website of wwv.odishapolice gov.in or http://oprecruitment. in. and leading local dallies regularly for next schedule of the recruitment.