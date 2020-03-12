OFB Trade Apprentices Result 2020 Declared @ofb.gov.in, Check Factories Wise Result Link Here

OFB Trade Apprentices Result 2020: Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has released the result for the Trade Apprentices Posts for various factories on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these Trade Apprentices Posts can check their result available on the official website of Ordnance Factory Board- https://ofb.gov.in/news.

Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has published the factory-wise Provisional Select List for engagement of 56th batch of Trade Apprentices in Ordnance and Ordnance Equipment Factories. All candidates who have applied for these Posts can check their result on the official website.

According to the short notification release by the OFB, this provisional Select List is subject to verification of required documents at chosen Ordnance Factory by the candidates. The information submitted by the candidate at the time of submission of online application shall be verified with the documents produced at the time of document verification process by respective Ordnance Factories.

Candidates should note that the further communication with provisionally selected candidates regarding date, time and venue of document verification will be done by the respective Ordnance Factory. Candidates should please keep checking your registered email ID, mobile for SMS and the website in this regard.

Direct Link for OFB Trade Apprentices Result 2020





OFB Trade Apprentices Result 2020: Download Process

Visit the official website of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) i.e- https://ofb.gov.in/news.

Go to the News & Announcement Section on the official website.

Click on the link Ordnance Factories Recruitment Center: TA 56 Result New-ORDNANCE FACTORY RECRUITMENT CENTRE under which you will get the Factories wise result for ITI.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired result for the various factories.

Candidates should take print out of the result and save a copy for future reference.

You May Also Read

BSF Recruitment 2020 for 317 SI/HC Posts ,10th/12th Pass Can Apply

WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 43 ASHA Activists Posts

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB)for the latest update regarding the Trade Apprentices posts under various OFB Factories. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.