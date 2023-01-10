OHPC DV Admit Card 2023 Soon For MT, Diploma Trainee & Other Posts@ohpcltd.com: Download Schedule

Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited (OHPC) has released the document verification Admit Card/Schedule for the post of MT & Others on its official website-ohpcltd.com. Download PDF.

OHPC DV Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update : Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited (OHPC) has released the document verification Admit Card/Schedule update for the post of MT, Diploma Trainee & Others on its official website. OHPC will be conducting the document verification for the qualified candidates for the MT, Diploma Trainee & Other Posts from 24 January 2023 onwards. All those candidates appeared in the written exam for the MT, Diploma Trainee & Other Posts can check the dv schedule available on the official website-ohpcltd.com.

Alternatively OHPC MT DV Schedule 2023 can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OHPC DV Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update





As per the short notice released, OHPC will conduct the document verification for the MTs/DET qualified candidates from 24/25 January 2023. The Document Verification for TNE post will be held from 27 to 30 January 2023.

Earlier OHPC has conducted the written exam in Computer Based Test mode for the above posts on 28/29 November 2022. Based on the performance of candidates in the written exam, OHPC has uploaded the list of provisionally selected candidates on its official website.

Candidates qualified for the DV round should note that they will have to produce the original documents/testimonials during the document verification round and the same will be verified by the authority.

Candidates should note that the Call letter will be sent to the shortlisted candidates through their registered email ID shortly.



How To Download: OHPC DV Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update