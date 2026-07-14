OJEE B.Tech Cutoff 2026: Check Safe Rank for Computer Science Engineering
OJEE (Odisha Joint Entrance Examination) Round 1 opening and closing ranks will be out soon for the B.Tech program at ojee.nic.in. Candidates registered for the counseling process can find openings and closing ranks for Computer Science Engineering as per OJEE results. Analyse the Round 1 closing ranks based on previous year trends from the list of colleges provided below.
OJEE B.Tech Cutoff 2026: Admission to Odisha engineering colleges will start soon. Round 1 registration has ended on July 7, 2026. Candidates registered for OJEE counseling can check the safe ranks for Computer Science Engineering based on the previous year's trends.
As per the previous year Round 1 seat allocation, general category candidates' admission started at 173679 to 582340 ranks (other state quota) and 50354 under home state quota. Engineering colleges like Silicon University, Bhubaneswar and Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla are some of the top colleges offering competitive seats in Computer Science Engineering. To analyze the Round 2 opening and closing ranks and cutoff movement, candidates can check the college-wise list shared below.
OJEE B.Tech Cutoff 2026: Key Highlights
As per the official OJEE notice, candidates appeared for the OJEE exam can refer to the date and website details shared below.
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Event
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Date
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Document & Seat Acceptance Fee Payment Date
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Up to July 13, 2026 (deadline extended)
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Official Website
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ojee.nic.in
OJEE B.Tech Cutoff 2026: Opening and Closing Rank for CSE (Other State)
Given is the overview of the OJEE B.Tech opening and closing ranks as per previous year trends for Computer Science Engineering. This year the turnout for registration was more than last year; thus, the impact can be observed in opening and closing for Round 1 admission. The table shares previous year opening and closing ranks for the other state quota, general category candidates and lists top engineering colleges in Odisha. Check to analyse and estimate the ranks for 2026 admissions.
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INSTITUTE
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PROGRAMME
|
OR
|
CR
|
Silicon University, Bhubaneswar
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Computer Science and Engineering
|
173679
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582340
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NIST University, Berhampur
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
872951
|
872951
|
College of Engineering, Patia, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
1164395
|
1164395
|
Balasore College of Engineering & Technology, Sergarh, Balasore
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
1195408
|
1195408
|
Nalanda Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
858239
|
1238688
|
Roland Institute of Technology, Berhampur
|
Computer Science and Engineering
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1275328
|
1275328
|
GIFT Autonomous, Bhubaneswar
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Computer Science and Engineering
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1089876
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1295336
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Trident Academy of Technology, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
708754
|
1309260
|
Aryan Institute of Engineering & Technology, Barakuda, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering
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1115293
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1391873
|
GITA Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
834414
|
1409720
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Silicon Institute of Technology, Sambalpur
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Computer Science and Engineering
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1072453
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1414428
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Gandhi Engineering College (GEC Autonomous), Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering
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908848
|
1419638
|
Kalam Institute of Technology, Berhampur
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Computer Science and Engineering
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1433385
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1433385
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Gandhi Institute for Education and Technology, Khurda
|
Computer Science and Engineering
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1404053
|
1453192
|
Konark Institute of Science and Technology, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering
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1276745
|
1470084
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Seemanta Engineering College, Jharpokharia
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
1139861
|
1472065
|
Einstein Academy of Technology and Management, Baniatangi, Khordh
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Computer Science and Engineering
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1472588
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1472588
OJEE B.Tech Cutoff 2026: Home State Top 20 List of Closing Ranks for CSE
Here is the top 20 list of colleges offering seats under Home State quota.The table shares previous year college-wise opening and closing ranks for home state candidates, as per the data, Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla offered the competitive seats for CSE opening at 50354 and closing at 101389 rank.
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INSTITUTE
|
PROGRAMME
|
OR
|
CR
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Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla
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Computer Science and Engineering
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50354
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101389
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Biju Patnaik University Of Technology, Rourkela
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
75585
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286827
|
Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Berhampur
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Computer Science and Engineering
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167816
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338262
|
Government College of Engineering, Keonjhar
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Computer Science and Engineering
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219968
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418052
|
Silicon University, Bhubaneswar
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Computer Science and Engineering
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195573
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469355
|
Government College of Engineering , Kalahandi, Bhawanipatna
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Computer Science and Engineering
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158319
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583679
|
Nalanda Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
387039
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1438498
|
DRIEMS University, Cuttack
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Computer Science and Engineering
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1500396
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1500396
|
VITS Engineering College, Khurda
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Computer Science and Engineering
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1500621
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1500621
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Konark Institute of Science and Technology, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering
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1342066
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1505235
|
Satyasai Engineering College, Balasore
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
1065998
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1506622
|
Samanta Chandra Sekhar Institute of Technology and Management, Se
|
Computer Science and Engineering
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1504931
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1508314
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Ajay Binaya Institute of Technology, CDA, Cuttack
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
823849
|
1508390
|
Silicon Institute of Technology, Sambalpur
|
Computer Science and Engineering
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273328
|
1508520
|
Ganesh Institute Of Engineering & Technology, Polytechnic
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
1507047
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1508707
|
Einstein Academy of Technology and Management, Baniatangi, Khordh
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
864350
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1508841
|
Indotech College of Engineering, KHURDA
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
1502574
|
1509019
|
Bhubaneswar Institute of Industrial Technology, Retanga, Bhubaneswa
|
Computer Science and Engineering
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1170375
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1509299
|
Srinix College of Engineering, Balasore
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
546452
|
1509523
|
Bhubaneswar Institute of Technology, Harapur, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
1501372
|
1509580
Can candidates who have scored below a 40,000 OJEE rank take admission to a B.Tech program?
Yes, it is possible for OJEE candidates to secure a B.Tech seat at a closing rank below 40,000. Colleges like Government College of Engineering, Kalahandi, Bhawanipatna, Nalanda Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar; etc offers the B.Tech programs at this range. Round 1 opening and closing ranks are not official yet, but candidates can predict the admission chances based on the previous year trends.
Is there a difference between JEE Main- and OJEE-qualified candidates?
The difference is different counseling sessions. OJEE conducts separate sessions for JEE Main-qualified candidates and direct OJEE 2026 exams. This is for admission to Odisha-specific engineering colleges. Whereas, through JEE Main, candidates can take admission in NITs and top engineering colleges across the country. The counseling for this is done through JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) online mode only.
Executive - Editorial
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