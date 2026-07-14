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OJEE B.Tech Cutoff 2026: Check Safe Rank for Computer Science Engineering

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 18:43 IST

OJEE (Odisha Joint Entrance Examination) Round 1 opening and closing ranks will be out soon for the B.Tech program at ojee.nic.in. Candidates registered for the counseling process can find openings and closing ranks for Computer Science Engineering as per OJEE results. Analyse the Round 1 closing ranks based on previous year trends from the list of colleges provided below.  

OJEE B.Tech Cutoff 2026: Check Safe Rank for Computer Science Engineering
OJEE B.Tech Cutoff 2026: Check Safe Rank for Computer Science Engineering

OJEE B.Tech Cutoff 2026: Admission to Odisha engineering colleges will start soon. Round 1 registration has ended on July 7, 2026. Candidates registered for OJEE counseling can check the safe ranks for Computer Science Engineering based on the previous year's trends. 

As per the previous year Round 1 seat allocation, general category candidates' admission started at 173679 to 582340 ranks (other state quota) and 50354 under home state quota. Engineering colleges like Silicon University, Bhubaneswar and Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla are some of the top colleges offering competitive seats in Computer Science Engineering. To analyze the Round 2 opening and closing ranks and cutoff movement, candidates can check the college-wise list shared below. 

OJEE B.Tech Cutoff 2026: Key Highlights 

As per the official OJEE notice, candidates appeared for the OJEE exam can refer to the date and website details shared below. 

Event 

Date

Document & Seat Acceptance Fee Payment Date

Up to July 13, 2026 (deadline extended) 

Official Website

ojee.nic.in

OJEE B.Tech Cutoff 2026: Opening and Closing Rank for CSE (Other State) 

Given is the overview of the OJEE B.Tech opening and closing ranks as per previous year trends for Computer Science Engineering. This year the turnout for registration was more than last year; thus, the impact can be observed in opening and closing for Round 1 admission. The table shares previous year opening and closing ranks for the other state quota, general category candidates and lists top engineering colleges in Odisha. Check to analyse and estimate the ranks for 2026 admissions. 

INSTITUTE

PROGRAMME

OR

CR

Silicon University, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering

173679

582340

NIST University, Berhampur

Computer Science and Engineering

872951

872951

College of Engineering, Patia, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering

1164395

1164395

Balasore College of Engineering & Technology, Sergarh, Balasore

Computer Science and Engineering

1195408

1195408

Nalanda Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering

858239

1238688

Roland Institute of Technology, Berhampur

Computer Science and Engineering

1275328

1275328

GIFT Autonomous, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering

1089876

1295336

Trident Academy of Technology, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering

708754

1309260

Aryan Institute of Engineering & Technology, Barakuda, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering

1115293

1391873

GITA Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering

834414

1409720

Silicon Institute of Technology, Sambalpur

Computer Science and Engineering

1072453

1414428

Gandhi Engineering College (GEC Autonomous), Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering

908848

1419638

Kalam Institute of Technology, Berhampur

Computer Science and Engineering

1433385

1433385

Gandhi Institute for Education and Technology, Khurda

Computer Science and Engineering

1404053

1453192

Konark Institute of Science and Technology, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering

1276745

1470084

Seemanta Engineering College, Jharpokharia

Computer Science and Engineering

1139861

1472065

Einstein Academy of Technology and Management, Baniatangi, Khordh

Computer Science and Engineering

1472588

1472588

OJEE B.Tech Cutoff 2026: Home State Top 20 List of Closing Ranks for CSE

Here is the top 20 list of colleges offering seats under Home State quota.The table shares previous year college-wise opening and closing ranks for home state candidates, as per the data, Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla offered the competitive seats for CSE opening at 50354 and closing at 101389 rank. 

INSTITUTE

PROGRAMME

OR

CR

Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla

Computer Science and Engineering

50354

101389

Biju Patnaik University Of Technology, Rourkela

Computer Science and Engineering

75585

286827

Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Berhampur

Computer Science and Engineering

167816

338262

Government College of Engineering, Keonjhar

Computer Science and Engineering

219968

418052

Silicon University, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering

195573

469355

Government College of Engineering , Kalahandi, Bhawanipatna

Computer Science and Engineering

158319

583679

Nalanda Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering

387039

1438498

DRIEMS University, Cuttack

Computer Science and Engineering

1500396

1500396

VITS Engineering College, Khurda

Computer Science and Engineering

1500621

1500621

Konark Institute of Science and Technology, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering

1342066

1505235

Satyasai Engineering College, Balasore

Computer Science and Engineering

1065998

1506622

Samanta Chandra Sekhar Institute of Technology and Management, Se

Computer Science and Engineering

1504931

1508314

Ajay Binaya Institute of Technology, CDA, Cuttack

Computer Science and Engineering

823849

1508390

Silicon Institute of Technology, Sambalpur

Computer Science and Engineering

273328

1508520

Ganesh Institute Of Engineering & Technology, Polytechnic

Computer Science and Engineering

1507047

1508707

Einstein Academy of Technology and Management, Baniatangi, Khordh

Computer Science and Engineering

864350

1508841

Indotech College of Engineering, KHURDA

Computer Science and Engineering

1502574

1509019

Bhubaneswar Institute of Industrial Technology, Retanga, Bhubaneswa

Computer Science and Engineering

1170375

1509299

Srinix College of Engineering, Balasore

Computer Science and Engineering

546452

1509523

Bhubaneswar Institute of Technology, Harapur, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering

1501372

1509580

Can candidates who have scored below a 40,000 OJEE rank take admission to a B.Tech program?

Yes, it is possible for OJEE candidates to secure a B.Tech seat at a closing rank below 40,000. Colleges like Government College of Engineering, Kalahandi, Bhawanipatna, Nalanda Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar; etc offers the B.Tech programs at this range. Round 1 opening and closing ranks are not official yet, but candidates can predict the admission chances based on the previous year trends. 

Is there a difference between JEE Main- and OJEE-qualified candidates?

The difference is different counseling sessions. OJEE conducts separate sessions for JEE Main-qualified candidates and direct OJEE 2026 exams. This is for admission to Odisha-specific engineering colleges. Whereas, through JEE Main, candidates can take admission in NITs and top engineering colleges across the country. The counseling for this is done through JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) online mode only. 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 14, 2026, 13:46 IST

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