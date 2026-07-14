OJEE B.Tech Cutoff 2026: Check Safe Rank for Computer Science Engineering

OJEE B.Tech Cutoff 2026: Admission to Odisha engineering colleges will start soon. Round 1 registration has ended on July 7, 2026. Candidates registered for OJEE counseling can check the safe ranks for Computer Science Engineering based on the previous year's trends. As per the previous year Round 1 seat allocation, general category candidates' admission started at 173679 to 582340 ranks (other state quota) and 50354 under home state quota. Engineering colleges like Silicon University, Bhubaneswar and Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla are some of the top colleges offering competitive seats in Computer Science Engineering. To analyze the Round 2 opening and closing ranks and cutoff movement, candidates can check the college-wise list shared below. OJEE B.Tech Cutoff 2026: Key Highlights

As per the official OJEE notice, candidates appeared for the OJEE exam can refer to the date and website details shared below. Event Date Document & Seat Acceptance Fee Payment Date Up to July 13, 2026 (deadline extended) Official Website ojee.nic.in OJEE B.Tech Cutoff 2026: Opening and Closing Rank for CSE (Other State) Given is the overview of the OJEE B.Tech opening and closing ranks as per previous year trends for Computer Science Engineering. This year the turnout for registration was more than last year; thus, the impact can be observed in opening and closing for Round 1 admission. The table shares previous year opening and closing ranks for the other state quota, general category candidates and lists top engineering colleges in Odisha. Check to analyse and estimate the ranks for 2026 admissions.

INSTITUTE PROGRAMME OR CR Silicon University, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering 173679 582340 NIST University, Berhampur Computer Science and Engineering 872951 872951 College of Engineering, Patia, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering 1164395 1164395 Balasore College of Engineering & Technology, Sergarh, Balasore Computer Science and Engineering 1195408 1195408 Nalanda Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering 858239 1238688 Roland Institute of Technology, Berhampur Computer Science and Engineering 1275328 1275328 GIFT Autonomous, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering 1089876 1295336 Trident Academy of Technology, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering 708754 1309260 Aryan Institute of Engineering & Technology, Barakuda, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering 1115293 1391873 GITA Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering 834414 1409720 Silicon Institute of Technology, Sambalpur Computer Science and Engineering 1072453 1414428 Gandhi Engineering College (GEC Autonomous), Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering 908848 1419638 Kalam Institute of Technology, Berhampur Computer Science and Engineering 1433385 1433385 Gandhi Institute for Education and Technology, Khurda Computer Science and Engineering 1404053 1453192 Konark Institute of Science and Technology, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering 1276745 1470084 Seemanta Engineering College, Jharpokharia Computer Science and Engineering 1139861 1472065 Einstein Academy of Technology and Management, Baniatangi, Khordh Computer Science and Engineering 1472588 1472588

OJEE B.Tech Cutoff 2026: Home State Top 20 List of Closing Ranks for CSE Here is the top 20 list of colleges offering seats under Home State quota.The table shares previous year college-wise opening and closing ranks for home state candidates, as per the data, Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla offered the competitive seats for CSE opening at 50354 and closing at 101389 rank. INSTITUTE PROGRAMME OR CR Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla Computer Science and Engineering 50354 101389 Biju Patnaik University Of Technology, Rourkela Computer Science and Engineering 75585 286827 Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Berhampur Computer Science and Engineering 167816 338262 Government College of Engineering, Keonjhar Computer Science and Engineering 219968 418052 Silicon University, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering 195573 469355 Government College of Engineering , Kalahandi, Bhawanipatna Computer Science and Engineering 158319 583679 Nalanda Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering 387039 1438498 DRIEMS University, Cuttack Computer Science and Engineering 1500396 1500396 VITS Engineering College, Khurda Computer Science and Engineering 1500621 1500621 Konark Institute of Science and Technology, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering 1342066 1505235 Satyasai Engineering College, Balasore Computer Science and Engineering 1065998 1506622 Samanta Chandra Sekhar Institute of Technology and Management, Se Computer Science and Engineering 1504931 1508314 Ajay Binaya Institute of Technology, CDA, Cuttack Computer Science and Engineering 823849 1508390 Silicon Institute of Technology, Sambalpur Computer Science and Engineering 273328 1508520 Ganesh Institute Of Engineering & Technology, Polytechnic Computer Science and Engineering 1507047 1508707 Einstein Academy of Technology and Management, Baniatangi, Khordh Computer Science and Engineering 864350 1508841 Indotech College of Engineering, KHURDA Computer Science and Engineering 1502574 1509019 Bhubaneswar Institute of Industrial Technology, Retanga, Bhubaneswa Computer Science and Engineering 1170375 1509299 Srinix College of Engineering, Balasore Computer Science and Engineering 546452 1509523 Bhubaneswar Institute of Technology, Harapur, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering 1501372 1509580