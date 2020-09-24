OJEE MBA Mock Test 2020 - Candidates must attempt to solve OJEE MBA 2020 mock test before appearing for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) for MBA. OJEEC, the conducting body has made the mock test of OJEE MBA 2020 available online. Candidates seeking admission to Master of Business Administration course in institutes accepting OJEE scores must practice OJEE MBA 2020 mock test as a part of their preparation strategy. Solving mock test of OJEE MBA 2020 will help candidates in a number of ways. Candidates can get to know about the type of questions, the manner in which the questions are asked, topics in the syllabus from which questions will be asked. Attempting OJEE MBA 2020 mock test will also help the candidates to assess their preparation for the exam and modify their strategy accordingly. Read the article below to know about OJEE MBA mock test 2020 and how to attempt them.

OJEE MBA Mock Test 2020 - Importance

The OJEE MBA 2020 mock test forms an important part of the preparation process for the MBA entrance exam due to the following reasons.

Available in the online mode, the mock test of OJEE MBA 2020 will help in establishing exam-day like conditions, so that candidates are prepared to tackle challenges on the actual exam day.

The OJEE MBA mock test 2020 will help the candidates gauge the range of topics within each section from where questions can be asked.

Time management skill is crucial in an online exam and practising OJEE MBA 2020 mock test will enhance this particular skill in the candidates.

Candidates can also analyze on the topics or questions that they find difficult or time-taking while solving the mock test of OJEE MBA 2020 and can plan their preparation strategy for such topics accordingly.

OJEE MBA 2020 mock test can be attempted by the candidates several times owing to the default log-in facility. This will help candidates come across a range of questions, increasing their chances of qualifying and scoring better in the MBA entrance test.

How to attempt OJEE MBA Mock Test 2020

The mock test of OJEE MBA 2020 is made available in the online mode by the conducting body. Details on how the candidates can take up OJEE MBA 2020 mock test are provided below.

Visit the official website of OJEE MBA 2020

Click on the tab ‘Mock Test’ and then select ‘MBA’

In the log-in window with default login credentials that appears, click on “Sign in”

A pop-up page with general instructions about the exam will open next

Read the OJEE MBA 2020 guidelines thoroughly

Accept the terms and conditions and click on ‘I am ready to begin’ for the lest to start

OJEE MBA 2020 mock test will make the questions available section-wise.

While candidates will be at liberty to attempt questions within a section as per their preference, they cannot switch between sections in OJEE MBA mock test 2020, just akin to the actual exam day.

Each section in OJEE MBA 2020 mock test 2020 is time bound and candidates will be required to answer questions within the assigned time. Once the time limit for a particular section is over, candidates cannot re-visit the section again.

Each multiple choice question in the mock test of OJEE MBA 2020 will be followed by four options, out of which only one option is the correct answer

Candidates can choose the answer by clicking on the radio button adjacent to the option.

Similarly to deselect an answer, candidates need to click on the previously selected button or click on another answer option or simply click on ‘Clear Response’

To save an answer candidates need to click on the ‘Save & Next’ button

Candidates can also click on ‘Mark for Review & Next’ to analyze a question for review later

At the end of 120 questions, candidates will be able to see the number of questions answered/unanswered, marked for review etc.

The scores of OJEE MBA 2020 mock test will be made available at the end of the test.

OJEE MBA 2020 - Preparation Tips

Every year, thousands of student attempt OJEE MBA in the hopes of acquiring a seat in MBA programmes offered by participating colleges. Candidates can find preparation tips for OJEE MBA 2020 that will give them an upper hand while appearing in the entrance test.

Candidates must be aware of the syllabus of OJEE MBA and what it entails, i.e. various topics included.

Knowledge of OJEE MBA syllabus will also provide candidates with an idea of sectional weightage and they can divide up their hours of preparation among the various sections accordingly.

It is advised that candidates refer to three to four recommended books for each topic and study and practice questions from the same.

Candidates are required to have adequate knowledge about fundamentals of business and general knowledge.

The habit of reading newspapers can help the candidates immensely in developing their general knowledge and staying up-to-date on recent facts.

In addition to taking up mock tests of OJEE MBA 2020, candidates must also attempt to solve previous year question papers for the exam.

