OJEE MBA Question Paper: Candidates appearing for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) for MBA Test must solve OJEE MBA previous year question papers in order to formulate their exam preparation strategy. OJEE MBA 2020 will be conducted by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee for screening of candidates for admission to MBA programmes in the participating institutes. The previous year question papers of OJEE MBA will be of immense help to the candidates attempting the exam. The OJEE MBA previous year question papers will allow the candidate’s to gauge various aspects of the entrance test such as question paper pattern, difficulty level of the question paper along with estimating their level of preparation for the exam. Candidates can find the previous year question papers of OJEE MBA 2020 here including details on exam pattern, marks distribution, etc, in the article below.

OJEE MBA 2020 - Exam Pattern

Candidates appearing for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can find the details of OJEE MBA 2020 exam pattern here. The exam pattern of OJEE MBA 2020 will allow the candidates know about details of exam such as duration, pattern of marking which will assist them in their preparation. Details about the exam pattern of OJEE MBA 2020 are provided below.

Particulars Details OJEE MBA Exam Duration 2 Hours Mode of conduct Online (Computer Based) OJEE MBA Medium English Total number of questions 120 Question Type Multiple Choice with four options Maximum marks 120 OJEE MBA 2020 Marking scheme Objective type questions:1 mark for each correct answer Negative marking: -1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer, 0 marks for un-attempted questions

OJEE MBA 2020 Question Paper Pattern

The previous year question papers of OJEE MBA 2020 will help the candidates in getting accustomed to the question paper pattern. The OJEE MBA previous year question paper will help the candidates to know about the question paper pattern and solve the same in a time bound manner and increasing the time management skills of the candidates. Details about the OJEE MBA 2020 question paper for the MBA entrance along with section-wise time distribution is provided below.

OJEE MBA 2020 - Question Paper Pattern and Marks Distribution

Name of Sections Number of Questions Time Allotted Verbal Reasoning and Comprehension 30 30 minutes Analytical and Logical Reasoning 30 30 minutes General Knowledge and Business Fundamentals 30 30 minutes Quantitative Techniques 30 30 minutes

Previous Year Question Papers of OJEE MBA 2020

Being an online entrance examination, it is of utmost importance that candidates practise from the previous year question papers of OJEE MBA. Candidates seeking admission to the college of their choice for the MBA programmes under OJEE must try ans solve OJEE MBA previous year question papers to increase their chance of qualifying and scoring better in the exam. The OJEE MBA previous year question papers are not released officially. Candidates can however, find direct link to previous year question papers below which will assist them in formulating their preparation strategy for the exam. The OJEE MBA previous year question papers will allow the candidates to have a prior idea of the manner in which the questions are asked and the type of questions they can expect in the MBA entrance test.

OJEE MBA Previous Year Question Papers

OJEE MBA Prev. Year Question Paper Direct Link

