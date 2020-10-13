OJEE 2020 Selection Process - Counselling Registration begins; Know Counselling Schedule, Registration Process

OJEE Selection Process 2020: The registration for participating in the OJEE counseling 2020 session has commenced for the OJEE aspirants. Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has announced that candidates possessing valid JEE Main 2020 score can register for the OJEE counselling and seat allotment process now at the official website ojee.nic.in. The registration of candidates who have qualified OJEE 2020 will tentatively begin from 30th October 2020. Candidates are informed that OJEE Board will conduct four rounds of OJEE 2020 counselling and seat allotment this year.

Who can participate in OJEE 2020 Counselling?

Candidates who would have appeared in JEE mains are eligible to apply for the admission in B.Tech courses through the OJEE counseling Session. The admission seekers will be eligible to apply for the OJEE participating institutes.

Candidates who did not appear for JEE Main can appear for the OJEE examination which is scheduled for 19th October 2020.

It should be noted that candidates who appeared for the JEE Mains and have JEE Mains score will be given first preference for admission to B.Tech.

OJEE 2020 Counselling Schedule and Process

The registration process for OJEE 2020 counselling includes following steps, please make note of each step carefully:-

Candidates who appeared for either JEE Mains or OJEE special exam are required to fill details and choices of preferred colleges and specialisations.

Two mock seat allotments will be released by OJEE board tentatively on 21st and 24th October 2020.

Candidates would be provided choice to modify their preferences based on the OJEE mock seat allotment till October 26.

The first round of seat allotment is expected to be announced on October 28.

Seat allotment for special OJEE will be announced on November 5.

Additional Provision for OJEE Seat Allotment

To participate at a later stage, candidates can also apply for OJEE counselling from the round 2 of counseling registration and seat allotment that begins from 30th October 2020.

