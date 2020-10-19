OJEE 2020 Test Centers – List of Exam Centers

OJEE is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admission to several courses by OJEE Board (OJEEB). It is an online exam (computer-based exam) for which candidates are required to visit the test center to appear for the assessment. This year, OJEE exam is scheduled to be held from 12th October to 19th October 2020 for various courses.

Candidates can take a look at the list of designated test centers where you can appear for exam:-

OJEE Exam Centres

The OJEE entrance exam will be conducted in 21 cities across the state of Odisha. The list of all 21 centers is provided here for your reference. Candidates can choose from the list of the test centers which is nearest to their home.

OJEE Test City City Code OJEE Test City City Code Angul 10 Jeypore 21 Balasore 11 Jharsuguda 22 Baripada 12 Kendrapara 23 Bhawanipatna 13 Keonjhar 24 Berhampur 14 Phulbani 25 Bhadrak 15 Puri 26 Bhubaneswar 16 Rayagada 27 Bolangir 17 Rourkela 28 Cuttack 18 Sambalpur 29 Dhenkanal 19 Sarang 30 Jagatsinghpur 20 - -

About OJEE 2020 Exam

OJEE Exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Candidates can apply for B.Pharm, BHMS/BAMS, MBA, Integrated MBA, MTech, MCA, MArch, MPharma, through the popular state level entrance exam. The exam schedule is shared below. Take a look and find out the important events and dates of OJEE 2020 exam.

OJEE Exam Events OJEE Important Dates OJEE Registration 6th Feb 2020 – 24th Sept 2020 OJEE Application Correction Till 24th Sept 2020 OJEE Admit Card To be Announced OJEE Exam Dates 12th October 2020 – 19th October 2020

As far as the registration window is concerned, owing to the health and safety concerns that have been the prime concern for the exam organizers (due to the spread of COVID19), there is a delay in the exam dates and other related events.

To know more about the OJEE 2020 exam, and other important MBA/BBA exams, Subscribe with us and keep visiting Jagranjosh.com for latest updates.