Study at Home
Search

OJEE 2020 Test Centers – List of Exam Centers

Find out the list of OJEE 2020 exam centers and know the nearest test city where you can appear for the exam this year.

Oct 19, 2020 13:40 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
OJEE 2020 Test Centers – List of Exam Centers
OJEE 2020 Test Centers – List of Exam Centers

OJEE is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admission to several courses by OJEE Board (OJEEB). It is an online exam (computer-based exam) for which candidates are required to visit the test center to appear for the assessment. This year, OJEE exam is scheduled to be held from 12th October to 19th October 2020 for various courses.

Candidates can take a look at the list of designated test centers where you can appear for exam:-

OJEE Exam Centres

The OJEE entrance exam will be conducted in 21 cities across the state of Odisha. The list of all 21 centers is provided here for your reference. Candidates can choose from the list of the test centers which is nearest to their home.

OJEE Test City

City Code

OJEE Test City

City Code

Angul

10

Jeypore

21

Balasore

11

Jharsuguda

22

Baripada

12

Kendrapara

23

Bhawanipatna

13

Keonjhar

24

Berhampur

14

Phulbani

25

Bhadrak

15

Puri

26

Bhubaneswar

16

Rayagada

27

Bolangir

17

Rourkela

28

Cuttack

18

Sambalpur

29

Dhenkanal

19

Sarang

30

Jagatsinghpur

20

-

-

 About OJEE 2020 Exam

OJEE Exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Candidates can apply for B.Pharm, BHMS/BAMS, MBA, Integrated MBA, MTech, MCA, MArch, MPharma, through the popular state level entrance exam. The exam schedule is shared below. Take a look and find out the important events and dates of OJEE 2020 exam.

OJEE Exam Events

OJEE Important Dates

OJEE Registration

6th Feb 2020 – 24th Sept 2020

OJEE Application Correction

Till 24th Sept 2020

OJEE Admit Card

To be Announced

OJEE Exam Dates

12th October 2020 – 19th October 2020

As far as the registration window is concerned, owing to the health and safety concerns that have been the prime concern for the exam organizers (due to the spread of COVID19), there is a delay in the exam dates and other related events.

To know more about the OJEE 2020 exam, and other important MBA/BBA exams, Subscribe with us and keep visiting Jagranjosh.com for latest updates.

Related Categories

Talk to Us!

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material