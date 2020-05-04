One Student at a Time Approach

In the field of education, having expert faculty outranks any other feature that an institute is willing to offer you. As the saying goes, “Good teachers are the reason that ordinary students go on to do extraordinary things”. The Lexicon Group’s Management Institute of Leadership & Excellence is home to not only hundreds of driven students, but also the most notable faculty members of the country and the world.

The faculty of Lexicon MILE comprises of senior professors with specialized qualifications like PhDs, MBAs, Masters in other professional fields such as Engineering, Arts, Commerce, Education and Law. With an average of 15 years of experience in the field of education and management, each one of the faculty members brings a unique skill-set and knowledge base to the institute. What makes this faculty even more remarkable is that Lexicon MILE has 15 Vice Chancellors in the Advisory Panel, which significantly impacts the structure of the programs at MILE.

Lexicon MILE offers some remarkable courses for its diverse student community. In addition to its highly ranked PGDM course, Lexicon MILE has also partnered with global universities such as the University of South Wales, UK and the University of New Haven, USA. The first degree is a Global MBA in partnership with the University of South Wales, UK, and the second, a partnership with the University of New Haven leading to an MBA and MS. The Lexicon MILE USW Global MBA and the Lexicon MILE UNH MBA and MS offer all the students a chance to receive a multi-disciplinary learning experience across two continents of the world. With mandatory modules offered at the University of South Wales and the University of New Haven respectively, all Lexicon MILE students spend time in the British classrooms or the American classrooms and get the opportunity to work in their corporate worlds. All the faculty members of these universities will spend valuable time enhancing our students’ knowledge and foundation of Management Studies.

For all the courses offered at the Lexicon MILE’s Pune campus, there are experts who present a wide range of perspectives, viewpoints, opinions, and become the windows to the world. It is this passion for teaching that makes the MILE classrooms such great conductors of learning. These professors deliver the innovatively designed pedagogy, while also supplementing it with case studies and simulations during the year. When the students experience this in-depth model of learning, they become more adept at applying theories in the practical and real-world settings.

“A good institute only becomes great if it has the most impactful teachers on board; we can all build big walls and open the doors to the fanciest digital classrooms, but it is all useless without great teachers. The entire credit of my students and their success stories goes to the expert faculty team at Lexicon MILE!” remarks Dr. Neeraj Sharma, Vice Chairman of The Lexicon Group of Institutes.

The Lexicon Group of Institutes is an award-winning education hub with over 14 years of experience. Lexicon MILE has recently won ‘Best Management Institute for Placement 2020’

Award for dedicated and exemplary contribution towards Education at the India International Centre, New Delhi. MILE has also been featured in the Times B School National Rankings for the All India Top 100 Management Institutes (#23), All India Top 74 Private Institutes (#13) and Top B Schools in West Zone India (#10) . MILE has received ‘Best Innovative Management Institute’ at the Asia Education Summit & Awards, ‘World’s Greatest Brand’ as the AsiaOne Awards in Singapore, ‘Institute with Best Academic and Industry Interface’ at the BBC Knowledge Education Leadership Awards among others.

