OPRB Odisha Police SI Admit Card 2023: Download Link to Release at odishapolice.gov.in

Odisha Police SI Admit Card 2023: Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) is releasing the admit card for Odisha Police SI Exam scheduled to be held on 26 November. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of the Police Recruitment Board, once released.

OPRB Admit Card 2023

The admit card will be released at opssb.nic.in. The candidates are required to login into the official website.

Odisha Police SI Admit Card Click Here

OPRB Exam Pattern 2023

Name of Paper No. of Questions Marks Duration (hours) Paper 1: General English and Odia Language 100 100 1.5 Paper 2: General Studies 200 200 3

How to Download Odisha Police SI Admit Card 2023 ?

The Hall Ticket for the Written Test of Sub Inspector Posts can be downloaded from the official website of the Odisha police State Selection Board at - opssb.nic.in

Go to the official website of the board - odishapolice.gov.in.

Click on the admit card link

Click the “Download the Odisha SI admit card.

Take the print out of the admit card