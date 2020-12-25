OPSC AEE Marks 2020 for Asst. Executive Engineer Post Released @opsc.gov.in, Check Interview/Written Marks Here

OPSC AEE Marks 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the interview/written marks obtained by candidates for the Assistant Executive Engineers Civil/Mechanical Post on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Interview/Written exam for the Assistant Executive Engineers Civil/Mechanical Post can check their marks from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has uploaded the individual marks for the candidates appeared in the interview round held recently for the Assistant Executive Engineer Civil/Mechanical Post against Advt. No. 01 of 2019-20. Candidates can check their marks Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil), Pursuant to Advt. No. 01 of 2019-20 available on the official website.

It is noted that earlier Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had announced the result for the Assistant Executive Engineer Civil/Mechanical Post on its official website. A total of 386 candidates qualified for Assistant Executive Engineer Posts, out of which 353 were selected for Civil whereas 33 for the Mechanical trade.

Candidates appeared in the written/interview round for the Assistant Executive Engineer Civil/Mechanical Post against Advt. No. 01 of 2019-20 can check their marks available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: OPSC AEE Marks 2020 for Asst. Executive Engineer post