OPSC AEE Result 2020 Out for Asst. Executive Engineer Civil/Mechanical post @opsc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

OPSC AEE Result 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the result for the Assistant Executive Engineers Civil/Mechanical Post on its official website. A total of 386 candidates have been selected for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer. All such candidates who have appeared for the Assistant Executive Engineers Civil/Mechanical Post Exam can check their result from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has uploaded the result for the Assistant Executive Engineer Civil/Mechanical Post on its official website. Out of total 386 candidates qualified for Assistant Executive Engineer Posts, 353 candidates have been selected for Civil whereas 33 for the Mechanical trade.

Earlier Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had invited applications for the Assistant Executive Engineer Civil/Mechanical Post against advt no-01 of 2019-20. All such candidates appeared in the various selection process round for the Assistant Executive Engineer Civil/Mechanical Post against advt no-01 of 2019-20 can check the result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OPSC AEE Result 2020 for Asst. Executive Engineer Civil post





Direct Link for OPSC AEE Result 2020 for Asst. Executive Engineer Mechanical post





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

APSC Recruitment 2020-21 for 92 Posts of Junior Engineer and other Post @apscrecruitment.in

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: OPSC AEE Result 2020 for Asst. Executive Engineer Civil/Mechanical post