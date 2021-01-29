OPSC AFO Answer Key 2021 Released for Asst. Fisheries Officer Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Cut off Marks Here

OPSC AFO Answer Key 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Answer Key for the Assistant Fisheries Officer Post against Advertisement No. 05 of 2019-20 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Assistant Fisheries Post exam can check Answer Key /cut off Marks etc available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has uploaded the answer key for the written exam conducted on 02 September 2020. Candidates appeared in the written exam can check their answer key for all the series including A/B/C and D available on its official website.

Commission has also released the Marks and Cut off marks obtained by the candidates in the exam for the Assistant Fisheries Officer Post against Advertisement No. 05 of 2019-20. Candidates can also check the category wise cut off marks with highest and lowest marks for the post. Candidates can check the Cut Off Marks, Answer Keys, VV & Written Marks available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: OPSC AFO Answer Key/Cut off Marks 2021 for Asst. Fisheries Officer Post