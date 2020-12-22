OPSC AFO Provisional Result 2020 Out for Assistant Fisheries Officer Group B Post @opsc.gov.in, Check DV/Interview Schedule

OPSC AFO Provisional Result 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the provisional result for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer Group B on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Fisheries Officer Post exam can check their result available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

Commission has uploaded the OPSC AFO Provisional Result 2020 on its official website on the basis performance of candidates in the written examination. Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has conducted the written examination for the Assistant Fisheries Officer Group B post on 02 September 2020.

Candidates provisionally selected will have to be appearing for next Document Verification round. Odisha Public Service Commission will conduct the Document Verification for the qualified candidates on 30 December 2020 onwards.

Candidates selected in the Document Verification will be called for the Interview round which is scheduled to be held on 18 January 2021. Commission will upload the details programme for Document Verification and Interview. Candidates who have appeared for the Assistant Fisheries Officer written exam can check the Provisional result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OPSC AFO Provisional Result 2020 for Assistant Fisheries Officer Group B





How to Download: OPSC AFO Provisional Result 2020 for Assistant Fisheries Officer Group B