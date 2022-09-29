OPSC AHO DV Date 2022 (Released)@opsc.gov.in, Download Asst. Horticulture Officer Interview Schedule

Odisha PSC has released the detail document verification/interview schedule for the post of Assistant Horticulture Officer on its official website-opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer DV Schedule 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the detail document verification/interview schedule for the post of Assistant Horticulture Officer on its official website. Commission will be conducting the document verification for the the post of Asst. Horticulture Officer against Advt. No. 12 of 2021-22 from 17 October 2022 onward.

Candidates who have qualified successfully for the document verification/interview round for the Assistant Horticulture Officer post can download OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer DV Schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer DV Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer DV Schedule 2022





According to the selection process for the Assistant Horticulture Officer, candidates selected in the written exam will have to appear in the Document Verification/Interview round. However, candidates who will be qualify in the document verification round will be allowed to appear in the interview round.

As per the short notice released, OPSC will conduct the document verification/interview for the qualified candidates from 17 to 21 October 2022. Candidates qualified for the same will have to appear for the DV/Interview round with hard copies of online application forms, four passport size photographs, self attested copies of all relevant certificates, documents, proof of identity etc. Candidates will have to bring these documents with original of the same as mentioned in the short notification.



