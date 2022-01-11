OPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Postponed for Professor and Other Posts (Advt. No. 06/08/10) @opsc.gov.in, Check Details

Odisha Public Service Commission has postponed the OPSC Interview Schedule 2022 for the various Professor and other Posts on its official website on opsc.gov.in. Check Postponement Notice here.

All such candidates who have to appear in the interview round for the above posts against (Advt. No. 08 of 2020-21, Advt No. 06 of 2021-22 and Advt No. 10 of 2021-22) can check the Interview Postponement Notice available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) was set to conduct the interview for these posts from 17 January 2022 onwards.

You can download the OPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Postponement Notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OPSC Faculty Interview Schedule 2022 Postponement Notice Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission -opsc.gov.in/ Go to what’s New section available on the Home page of the website. Click on the link "Interview Postponement Notice - Recruitment of Professor, Associate Professor & Asst. Professor in Home Science (Advt. No. 08 of 2020-21, Advt No. 06 of 2021-22 and Advt No. 10 of 2021-22) " given on the Home Page. You will be redirected to the new page where you will get the OPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponement Notice in a new window. You are advised to take Print Out of the Postponement Notice for future reference.

According to the short notice released, Commission has postponed the interview schedule due to unavoidable circumstances. OPSC will release the fresh interview schedule for the above posts in due course of time. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the official website for latest update in this regards.