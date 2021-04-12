OPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2021 Released for Ayurvedic Medical Colleges Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link

OPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Lecture post in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges of the State against Advt. No. 01 of 2020-21. All such candidates who have applied for the Lecturer Post against Advt. No. 01 of 2020-21 can download the OPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

Candidates who have applied for the Lecture post in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges can download their Admit Card from the official website of OPSC. In a bid to download the OPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including OPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2021 and Password on its official website.

It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the written examination for Lecturer in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges of the State on 18 April 2021.

As per the schedule released earlier by Odisha Public Service Commission, the exam will be held in two session-first from 10.30 A.M. to 12.00 Noon and second session from 1.30 P.M. to 3.00 P.M. All such candidates applied for Lecturer Post can download their Admit Card from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: OPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2021 for Ayurvedic medical Colleges Post