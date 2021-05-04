OPSC MO Document Verification Schedule 2021 Postponed for Medical Officer Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Details

OPSC MO Document Verification Schedule 2021 Postponed: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the document verification schedule for Medical Officer Post against Advertisement No-09 of 2020-21. All such candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for Medical Officer Post can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission has decided to postpone the document verification schedule for Medical Officer Post due to state wise lockdown. As per the short notification released, commission has postponed the document verification for Medical Officer Post in view of the lockdown declared by Government of Odisha throughout the state from 5th May 2021 to 19 May 2021.

Commission was set to conduct the document verification for Medical Officer Posts from 06 May to 25 May 2021. All such who have qualified for the document verification round for Medical Officer Post should note that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will publish the details of the document verification schedule in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of OPSC for details in this regards.

Candidates can check the postponement notice available on the official website of OPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for Direct Link for OPSC DV Schedule 2021for Medical Officer Post Postponement Notice

