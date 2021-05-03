OPSC OCS Prelims Exam 2021Postponed due to COVID-19 Lockdown @opsc.gov.in, Check Details

OPSC OCS Prelims Exam 2021Postponed: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the prelims exam date for Odisha Civil Service Prelims Exam against Advertisement No-07/2020-2021. Commission has decided to postponed the OPSC OCS Prelims Exam 2021due to state wise lockdown.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Odisha Civil Service Exam can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the Odisha Civil Service Exam against Advertisement No-07/2020-2021 in view of the lockdown declared by Government of Odisha throughout the state from 5th May 2021 to 19 May 2021.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will publish the details of the programme of the Odisha Civil Service Exam in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of OPSC for details in this regards.

Candidates who have to appear for the Odisha Civil Service Prelims Exam against Advertisement No-07/2020-2021 can check the postponement notice available on the official website of OPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

