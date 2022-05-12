OPSC OJS Admit Card 2022 On June 02 @opsc.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule, Pattern and Other Updates

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released short notice regarding the releasing date for the Odisha Judiciary Service Mains Admit Card on its official website. Check update here.

OPSC OJS Admit Card 2022 Update: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released short notice regarding the releasing date for the Odisha Judiciary Service Mains Exam Admit Card. With this, Commission has also released the details the Odisha Judiciary Service Mains Exam Schedule/Venue and other update. Commission is set to conduct the Odisha Judiciary Services Mains exam from 09 June 2022 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified for the Odisha Judicial Services Mains Exam can download their admit card from the official website of OPSC.i.e. opsc.gov.in, once the link is activated on 09 June 2022.

According to the short notice released, Odisha Judicial Services Mains Exam is scheduled to be held from 09-12 June 2022 at various exam centers. According to the programme of main written examination for Odisha Judicial Services, OPSC will conduct the exam for Compulsory Paper on 09 June 2022. The Paper-I i.e. General English will be held from 9.30 A.M. to 12.00 Noon and Paper-II for Procedural Laws will be conducted from 2.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M.

Under optional papers, exam for Law of Crime and Law of Torts will be held in morning session and exam for Jurisprudence and Constitution of India will be conducted in afternoon session on 10 June 2022.

Exam for Law of Property and Personal Law will be conducted on 11 June 2022 in morning and afternoon session respectively. The exam for Law of Contract will be held on 12 June 2022. You are advised to check the details exam schedule available on the official website.



Candidates qualified for the mains exam round for Odisha Judicial Services (OJS-2021) can download the OPSC OJS Mains Exam Schedule 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OPSC OJS Admit Card 2022 Update Check Steps

Visit the official website i.e. opsc.gov.in. Go to the What's News section on the home page. Click on theProgram with venue detail notice for Recruitment to the Post of OJS,2021 (Advt. No. 23 of 2021-22)Check the Notice for details on the home page. You will get the PDF of the OPSC OJS Admit Card 2022 Update in a new window. Download and save the same for future reference.

Direct Link to Download OPSC OJS Admit Card 2022 Update



